Indiana thunderstorm warning: THESE counties affected, tornado sirens in Carmel

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties in Indiana early on Saturday, with tornado sirens going off in Carmel (Hamilton County). The National Weather Service (NWS) alert also covers the Indianapolis area. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several Indiana counties on Saturday(NWS)

However, there is no tornado warning for Carmel.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Madison, Henry, and Delaware counties. This includes Anderson, Muncie, and Greenfield. Meanwhile, AES Indiana reported that over 5,400 customers were without power, and Duke Energy said over 4,650 people did not have power.

The agency, in its latest alert, said that a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Wayne County until 7 AM local time.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a thunderstorm warning at 7:04 AM for parts of west central Ohio, including northeastern Shelby County, northwestern Logan County, Hardin County, and northeastern Auglaize County. The warning remains in effect until 7:45 AM.

Severe thunderstorms, moving northeast at 70 mph, were detected along a line stretching from Elida to near Jackson Center. The storms are capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph, which could cause damage to trees and power lines. Radar data indicates the storms pose a hail threat, though hail is expected to be smaller than 0.75 inches in diameter.

Affected Areas

The warning impacts several communities, including:

Dola

Fryburg

Montra

Huntersville

Uniopolis

Pfeiffer

Botkins

Jackson Center

Kenton

Wapakoneta

Cridersville

St. Johns

Other smaller locales such as Roundhead, Grant, Silver Creek, Jumbo, Lakeview, and Waynesfield

The warning also affects Interstate 75 in Ohio between mile markers 100 and 118.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to take immediate safety measures. The National Weather Service advises moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building to protect against potential wind damage. Avoid windows and outdoor areas until the storm passes.

Storm Details

Time of Detection: 7:04 AM EDT

Storm Path: Moving northeast at 70 mph

Coordinates of Storm Line: From approximately Elida (40.78°N, 84.18°W) to near Jackson Center (40.45°N, 84.10°W)

Hazards: 60 mph wind gusts, minor hail threat