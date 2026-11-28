People feared that a shooting had taken place at a Target store in Inglewood, California. Videos and photos showed a massive police presence.

Visuals showed a massive police presence in front of the Target in Inglewood. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more less

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The Inglewood Police Department has yet to officially comment on the matter. Reports of the shooting come ahead of Black Friday as American shoppers are flocking to stores to make the most of lucrative discounts.

Report of shooting comes amid Black Friday rush

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{{^usCountry}} Already there have been reports of shootings at the Clackamas Town Centre in Oregon and the Alderwood shopping mall in Washington. However, in both these cases, cops have said that no shooting took place. The first was clearly stated as a false alarm, while in the second case, an altercation had prompted fears of a shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Already there have been reports of shootings at the Clackamas Town Centre in Oregon and the Alderwood shopping mall in Washington. However, in both these cases, cops have said that no shooting took place. The first was clearly stated as a false alarm, while in the second case, an altercation had prompted fears of a shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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It remains unknown whether a shooting took place at the Target in Inglewood either. However, as per visuals, something triggered a police response at the location.

A local news page on X also noted, “Police are on scene of a reported shooting in the 3400 block of W Century Blvd. Near Target. Unknown on injuries at this time.”

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Details of possible suspects or what might have led to the alleged shooting remain unknown at this time, since authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

Inglewood shooting fears: People react

Several people reacted to the reports of the alleged shooting in Inglewood. “Reported shooting at the Target in Inglewood,” one wrote on Facebook. Another added, “Be careful Report of a shooting at Target in Inglewood ,CA.”

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Yet another said, “Possible shooting at Target In Inglewood on Century and Crenshaw.”

Thanksgiving Day shooting in LA County

The fears of a shooting at Inglewood come soon after a deadly shooting in Los Angeles County. Authorities launched a probe into the Thanksgiving Day shooting where the victim was found with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

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This had taken place in the 13900 block of Imperial Highway in La Mirada, authorities said. The man had been pronounced dead at the scene. A cause for the shooting was not shared by cops.

They also did not release any information about the suspect in this case. There is nothing to indicate that this shooting was related to the what happened in Inglewood.