Iowa Democrat Eric Armstrong has resigned from the state House seat he won in the November midterm elections, citing ongoing health challenges that would prevent him from serving, despite defeating his Republican opponent with 55% of the vote.

Iowa Democrat Eric Armstrong has resigned from the state House seat he won in the November midterm elections. (X/@NiemaMovassat) more less

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Armstrong, who had suspended his campaign before the November 3 election, submitted his resignation to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, effective immediately, according to a statement published on his campaign website on November 27.

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His name remained on the ballot, and he went on to win Iowa House District 20.

Armstrong received support from 55% of more than 8,000 voters in the district, defeating Republican Keith Jones by 865 votes, according to AP. The election victory came despite Armstrong announcing on September 7 that he was stepping away from the campaign because of personal health issues.

Iowa Democrat Armstrong resigns from state House

In his resignation statement, Armstrong said he wanted to serve the community but could no longer take up the responsibilities of the elected position.

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{{^usCountry}} "I must share that I have submitted my resignation to the Governor, effective immediately, respectfully declining the House seat to which I was elected in the recent election," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I must share that I have submitted my resignation to the Governor, effective immediately, respectfully declining the House seat to which I was elected in the recent election," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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"I desire to serve my community, but ongoing health challenges will prevent me from fulfilling this role," he added.

Thanks voters after resigning

Armstrong also reflected on his campaign, saying he had visited more than 17,000 homes and held conversations with residents about issues affecting their lives.

"I truly enjoyed meeting the members of our community, and I am grateful to the people of District 20 for their support," he wrote.

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He also wished the state and incoming legislators success in the upcoming legislative session.

Following his election victory, Armstrong had initially indicated that he intended to represent the district.

The Associated Press had reported that Armstrong's victory came amid broader Democratic gains in Iowa during the midterm elections, even as Republicans retained control of the state legislature.

Armstrong's resignation leaves Iowa House District 20 without its elected representative ahead of the next legislative session.

The resignation statement did not disclose further details about Armstrong's health challenges.