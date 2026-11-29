The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Iran purportedly used Elon Musk's Starlink internet service, operated by SpaceX, to launch attacks on the United States in March 2026.

The silhouette of Elon Musk and Starlink logo are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. (REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The report cites four sources familiar with the matter who say that Musk found out in March this year that Iran was using Starlink to assist with launching attacks on the United States. March was the peak of the conflict, just before the present status quo came into effect, when both sides were launching salvos of direct attacks against each other.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

A source told WaPo that Iran's usage of Starlink first came to the Trump administration's knowledge when US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was briefed about it by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The report said Iran was using Starlink to command-and-control forces and launch one-way drone attacks. As US forces targeted the Iranian army's traditional communication systems, they were using Starlink as an alternative, the sources said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pentagon, however, has denied the existence of the CENTCOM report in response to WaPo's queries. “We are not aware of the existence of a Central Command report to (Hegseth)pertaining to this subject,” a Pentagon spokesperson cited by WaPo said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pentagon, however, has denied the existence of the CENTCOM report in response to WaPo's queries. “We are not aware of the existence of a Central Command report to (Hegseth)pertaining to this subject,” a Pentagon spokesperson cited by WaPo said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The sources said that Musk was initially not aware that Iran was using Starlink He was reportedly "fuming" after he was informed and formed a team to find out the details.

Separately, Musk's team also found that the US military was using Starshield, the military version of Starlink, to launch suicide drones. The billionaire was reportedly equally unhappy with both parties about using Starlink in war.

This story is being updated.