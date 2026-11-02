Iran's top diplomat says he hopes there is “rationality” on the U.S. side as diplomatic efforts seek to avert a return to all-out war.

Iran's top diplomat hopes US shows 'rationality,' and other Mideast news

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed eight people, including a young boy. And Qatar's national gas company said one of its vessels was struck in the Persian Gulf.

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Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here.

Iran’s top diplomat said consultations with mediators are ongoing as diplomatic efforts try to avoid a return to all-out war, and the final outcome depends on answers provided by the United States to the “Iranian questions.”

In an interview shared on his Telegram channel, Abbas Araghchi said Iran hoped the U.S. would choose “diplomacy over other paths.” He said Iran was ready for both defense and diplomacy, depending on Washington’s “rationality."

Araghchi on Saturday said Iranian negotiators are in Qatar for talks on a proposal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the U.S. meets several conditions. He said no direct talks are being held with the U.S.

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{{^usCountry}} A strike in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis killed five people, according to Nasser Hospital, where the bodies were taken. Another strike in Gaza City killed three people, including the boy, and seriously wounded a woman, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the casualties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A strike in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis killed five people, according to Nasser Hospital, where the bodies were taken. Another strike in Gaza City killed three people, including the boy, and seriously wounded a woman, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the casualties. {{/usCountry}}

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Israel's military said it struck several militants in Khan Younis as well as one Hamas militant in northern Gaza.

A ceasefire in October 2025 has largely halted major fighting, but near-daily Israeli strikes have continued. More than 1,570 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, bringing the war's overall death toll to more than 74,500.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, doesn't distinguish between civilians and militants. Israel says the strikes are aimed at militant targets and accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

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Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen reported two airstrikes on the University of Hodeida's medical school, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV channel.

The rebels blamed the strikes on Saudi Arabia. There was no immediate word on casualties. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels said only that it had carried out a “precision operation.”

The port city of Hodeida has repeatedly come under attack since fighting escalated months ago between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces, reigniting Yemen’s devastating civil war.

Qatar’s liquefied natural gas shipping company Nakilat said one of its vessels was struck by “unidentified objects” while in the Persian Gulf.

Nakilat, officially known as Qatar Gas Transport Co., said the Al Mayeda sustained damage Friday night but no crew members were injured, and there was no environmental impact. It said the vessel remained operational.

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The statement didn’t say who fired the objects. Iran has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on ships and warned against vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz without its permission.

Qatar's foreign ministry condemned the attack and said authorities were investigating. It said such attacks also risk damaging the environment and marine life.

The U.N. is calling for an investigation after a staffer with its human rights office became the second U.N. employee to die in the custody of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Mohammad el Shami had been held since June 2024, and the Houthis never gave information on his well-being or proof of life despite repeated requests, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.

A World Food Program worker died in Houthi custody in February 2025.

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Iran designated the British navy and air force as terrorist organizations and declared its MI6 foreign intelligence service a hostile entity, state-run news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the United Kingdom of participating in U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran by providing military bases and logistical support.

The designation could expose individuals accused of working with MI6 to prosecution under Iranian law and heighten the risk of military confrontation.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.