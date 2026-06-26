Is Intuit's QuickBooks down? Business owners report issues; company responds widespread outages

QuickBooks provided an update on its website. A message read, "There's an issue on our end. We're on it."

Intuit's bookkeeping software QuickBooks faced a widespread outage on Thursday afternoon. The software is used by thousands of business owners across the US. On Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, nearly 2200 people reported issues with the bookkeeping software.

The outage started around 2:30pm ET Thursday and peaked around 2:43pm ET with close to 2,500 reports. By 2:58pm, the number of users reporting issues dropped to around 1,400.

The majority of the reports, 59%, were with logging into the accounts. 27% claimed the website was down while 10% complained about the app.

This is a breaking news.