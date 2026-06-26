Is Intuit's QuickBooks down? Business owners report issues; company responds widespread outages
QuickBooks suffered a widespread outage Thursday, with nearly 2,200 users reporting issues. Intuit confirmed the problem, saying, “There's an issue on our end.”
Intuit's bookkeeping software QuickBooks faced a widespread outage on Thursday afternoon. The software is used by thousands of business owners across the US. On Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, nearly 2200 people reported issues with the bookkeeping software.
QuickBooks provided an update on its website. A message read, "There's an issue on our end. We're on it."
The outage started around 2:30pm ET Thursday and peaked around 2:43pm ET with close to 2,500 reports. By 2:58pm, the number of users reporting issues dropped to around 1,400.
The majority of the reports, 59%, were with logging into the accounts. 27% claimed the website was down while 10% complained about the app.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More