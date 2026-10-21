Israeli forces detain New York Congressional candidate Brad Lander in West Bank

Israeli forces detained Brad Lander, a Democratic candidate for Congress from New York, as he took part in a West Bank olive harvest with Palestinian farmers who have faced increasing threats from radical Jewish settlers.
Lander said in a post on X that he had been detained by the Israel Defense Forces with a group of rabbis and other volunteers. In a video posted on X by the Haaretz newspaper, Lander said he and dozens of activists were being taken away by the military on a bus.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “We came because we believe Palestinians have a right to harvest that olive field.”
Another activist who appears in the post by Haaretz said the bus was headed to a police station.
Lander’s representatives didn’t immediately comment on the episode. Spokespeople for the Israeli military and police also had no immediate comment.
The fall olive harvest is often a flashpoint between Palestinians and Israeli settlers who have been expanding their hold on occupied land with the encouragement of far-rightists in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government.
The Palestinians and their supporters accuse the settlers of a campaign of violence and intimidation. Israeli authorities have vowed to crack down on settler attacks but have frequently taken action against Palestinians and activists they accuse of fomenting such confrontations.{{/usCountry}}
The Palestinians and their supporters accuse the settlers of a campaign of violence and intimidation. Israeli authorities have vowed to crack down on settler attacks but have frequently taken action against Palestinians and activists they accuse of fomenting such confrontations.{{/usCountry}}
Lander has been critical of Israel’s actions against the Palestinians, including in the Gaza war, which he has condemned as a “genocide.” Israel rejects that term, saying its fight is with Islamist radicals sworn to its destruction.
Israel’s West Bank policy has been under increased foreign scrutiny after an American photojournalist and a group of European diplomats were attacked by settlers over the weekend. Police said it took 10 suspected assailants into custody.