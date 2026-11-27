Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 10 people, hospital officials in the Palestinian territory said Thursday, while a British military monitor said a tanker reported an explosion near it in the Persian Gulf west of Dubai.

Israeli strikes kill 10 in Gaza as Iranian drones kill 2 Italians in Kuwait, and other Mideast news more less

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The Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia both reported strikes, including on a Saudi oil refinery and the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa.

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Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Four Israeli strikes and a shooting overnight and on Thursday killed 10 Palestinians across Gaza, according to officials at Shifa hospital and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, where the casualties were taken.

A strike on a residential apartment in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza killed a man and his wife, the officials said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the military killed Khaled Abu Nada, who oversaw economic and education affairs for Hamas in Gaza, in the overnight strike.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials at Shifa hospital said three other strikes in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah killed seven people. Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said one man was killed near the yellow line dividing the territory into zones controlled by Hamas and Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials at Shifa hospital said three other strikes in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah killed seven people. Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said one man was killed near the yellow line dividing the territory into zones controlled by Hamas and Israel. {{/usCountry}}

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Israel’s military said one of the strikes targeted three militants without elaborating, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the other strikes or the shooting.

The casualties are the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have persisted more than a year after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in more than three years of war in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records that are seen as generally reliable but do not offer a breakdown of civilians and militants.

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Saudi airstrikes hit western and southwestern Yemen overnight and on Thursday, Houthi officials and media said. The group blamed the Saudi-backed government forces battling the rebels for the attacks.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi-run health ministry, said multiple strikes across Taiz province killed four people, including a child. Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks.

Al-Masirah, the television channel controlled by the Iran-backed rebels, reported strikes in Sanaa overnight into Thursday. Two residents said they heard explosions in the rebel-held capital overnight.

Khalil al-Makhlafi, who lives in the southern part of Sanaa, said his home is located near military camps in an area where explosions are frequent.

“We have to endure these sounds every now and then, and they have health implications for our kids,” al-Makhlafi said. The second resident, Randa al-Mahwiti, reported hearing explosions in the northern part of Sanaa.

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The latest attacks come as part of the ongoing renewed fighting between the rebels and the Saudi-backed government forces. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the claims made by Al-Asbahi, the rebel spokesman, or Al-Masirah, the rebel-run television channel.

Also on Thursday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said an attack on an oil refinery in the kingdom's southwest killed a Nepalese worker. Since their fighting with the kingdom escalated over the summer, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi oil facilities, including the Jazan refinery that was attacked again on Thursday.

Kuwait’s defense ministry said Thursday that it had shot down several drones from Iran — the second time this month that the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state has been targeted.

Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan, a ministry spokesman, said falling debris from the intercepted drones killed two Italians and injured two people — a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani. He called the attack a “heinous Iranian aggression.”

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Italy's Foreign Ministry said the Italian civilians were air defense technicians working in Kuwait for a defense contractor carrying out maintenance on radar systems. Neither Kuwait nor Italy detailed the location of the attack.

It was the first time Kuwait said it had been attacked since Nov. 17.

Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran’s senior armed forces spokesman, denied that Iran had conducted any military or offensive operations in the region, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iran has not struck Israel in the current round of hostilities. Both Kuwait and Bahrain, which host U.S. naval and air bases, have reported attacks this month, while the United States and Iran have traded strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

A British military monitor, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, said two tankers were hit by unknown projectiles in the region, one on Wednesday afternoon and one early Thursday. The first ship struck was east of Oman, and the second one was located 93 kilometers west of Dubai. The UKMTO said in both cases all crew were safe and accounted for.

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Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Thursday that two tankers were trying to transit without its authorization and caught fire after hitting naval mines. Footage posted by Iranian state television showed thick smoke rising from the two vessels. The couldn’t independently verify these claims.

There has recently been an increase in incidents involving commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters. October saw the highest number of reported attacks on commercial shipping since March, during the war’s opening weeks, according to the UKMTO. The organization has also noted that some ships have been reluctant to report incidents.

Separately, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said the body of a Jordanian crew member, reported missing after a Nov. 17 attack on a vessel owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Strait of Hormuz, had been recovered.

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On Thursday, Israel’s Transportation Ministry said FlyDubai’s direct flights could resume, following a delegation’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. FlyDubai said tickets are on sale for flights beginning Dec. 3.

Israel suspended direct flights to Dubai after an axe-wielding pilot attempted to seize control of a plane in October and crash it into Israel’s main airport. Passengers overpowered the pilot and the plane landed in Saudi Arabia.

Israel has said it was reviewing security procedures, including how the pilot, an Omani national, had been allowed to fly to Tel Aviv despite Israel and Oman having no diplomatic relations.

Israel's intelligence agency Mossad said Thursday that it hadn't formally given its approval to the Transportation Ministry for the resumption of flights.

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Khaled and Ezzidin reported from Cairo and Becatoros from London. Associated Press writers Melanie Lidman and Sam Metz in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.