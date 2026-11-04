James Talarico vs Ken Paxton: GOP strategist says Texas Senate race outcome 'a math problem' as polling enters final hours

With just hours left for the polls to close in the crucial Texas Senate race, things seem to be boiling down to voter turnout in the final moments.

Attendees cheer and hold signs during a campaign event with State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate on Nov. 2. (Bloomberg)

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No Democrat has won a Senate race from Texas after Lloyd Bentsen's reelection in 1988. Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico looks set to change that course, defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Ken Paxton, as all polls show the Democrat ahead.

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More than 7 million votes have already been cast in the Texas Senate race in advance as polls opened Tuesday. Around 3 million voters are expected to cast their ballots on election day. As early voting indicates a lead for James Talarico,

Deep Dive What could determine the outcome of the Texas Senate race between James Talarico and Ken Paxton? The outcome may hinge on Election Day turnout. More than 7 million votes had already been cast early, and Republicans hoped a strong final-day turnout would close Talarico’s lead. Why is Tarrant County important in the Texas Senate race? Tarrant County has historically voted Republican, but analysts say it could be pivotal if Talarico gains support there. The closure of 92 polling locations also raised concerns about voter access. How could weather affect turnout in the Texas Senate race? Heavy rain and storms can make travel to polling stations more difficult and may discourage some voters. The article says bad weather can affect turnout, but its overall impact on the election outcome is uncertain.

Republican strategists in Texas feel that the only way to turn that around will be to boost voter turnout in the final hours of polling. Speaking to CNN, a top Republican strategist said that the strategy for the Republicans in the final hours is akin to a "math problem."

Everything pivots on voter turnout in the final hours, GOP feels

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{{^usCountry}} Most of Texas saw heavy rains in the early hours of voting Tuesday, but by afternoon that had cleared. The GOP is reportedly banking on the turnout in the final hours to close the gap between Talarico and Paxton after early voting indicated a lead for the Democrat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of Texas saw heavy rains in the early hours of voting Tuesday, but by afternoon that had cleared. The GOP is reportedly banking on the turnout in the final hours to close the gap between Talarico and Paxton after early voting indicated a lead for the Democrat. {{/usCountry}}

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According to CNN, the counter strategy of the Democratic Party and Talarico is focusing on their last-minute push in counties that have a significant Latino population. Women voters are also given importance, as Democrats feel they could be crucial to the outcomes, especially women living in the suburbs.

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The Decision Day HQ said on Monday that James Talarico has a 61% chance of being elected to the US Senate, flipping the 38-year-old state record.

Why the Tarrant County race could be crucial

Analysts point out that the polling in Tarrant County could be critical to the outcome of the high-profile Texas Senate race. Tarrant County has historically been Republican, but amid the favorable current for Talarico in Texas, it could become the site where the seat flips, CNN reports.

The county, notably, saw the closure of 92 polling locations, raising questions about voters' access. The Democrats had alleged that it was a ploy to make it harder for voters to cast their ballots.