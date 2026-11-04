...
...
Next Story

James Talarico vs Ken Paxton: GOP strategist says Texas Senate race outcome 'a math problem' as polling enters final hours

Texas Senate race hinges on final-day turnout as Democrat James Talarico challenges Republican Ken Paxton, with Tarrant County emerging as a key battleground.

Updated on: Nov 4, 2026, 04:25:46 IST
By Shamik Banerjee
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

With just hours left for the polls to close in the crucial Texas Senate race, things seem to be boiling down to voter turnout in the final moments.

Attendees cheer and hold signs during a campaign event with State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate on Nov. 2. (Bloomberg)
Attendees cheer and hold signs during a campaign event with State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate on Nov. 2. (Bloomberg)

No Democrat has won a Senate race from Texas after Lloyd Bentsen's reelection in 1988. Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico looks set to change that course, defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Ken Paxton, as all polls show the Democrat ahead.

More than 7 million votes have already been cast in the Texas Senate race in advance as polls opened Tuesday. Around 3 million voters are expected to cast their ballots on election day. As early voting indicates a lead for James Talarico,

Deep Dive

What could determine the outcome of the Texas Senate race between James Talarico and Ken Paxton?

The outcome may hinge on Election Day turnout. More than 7 million votes had already been cast early, and Republicans hoped a strong final-day turnout would close Talarico’s lead.

Why is Tarrant County important in the Texas Senate race?

Tarrant County has historically voted Republican, but analysts say it could be pivotal if Talarico gains support there. The closure of 92 polling locations also raised concerns about voter access.

How could weather affect turnout in the Texas Senate race?

Heavy rain and storms can make travel to polling stations more difficult and may discourage some voters. The article says bad weather can affect turnout, but its overall impact on the election outcome is uncertain.
Powered ByAsk HT

Republican strategists in Texas feel that the only way to turn that around will be to boost voter turnout in the final hours of polling. Speaking to CNN, a top Republican strategist said that the strategy for the Republicans in the final hours is akin to a "math problem."

Everything pivots on voter turnout in the final hours, GOP feels

Also read: 3 NASA astronauts cast votes in US midterm elections from International Space Station

According to CNN, the counter strategy of the Democratic Party and Talarico is focusing on their last-minute push in counties that have a significant Latino population. Women voters are also given importance, as Democrats feel they could be crucial to the outcomes, especially women living in the suburbs.

The Decision Day HQ said on Monday that James Talarico has a 61% chance of being elected to the US Senate, flipping the 38-year-old state record.

Why the Tarrant County race could be crucial

Analysts point out that the polling in Tarrant County could be critical to the outcome of the high-profile Texas Senate race. Tarrant County has historically been Republican, but amid the favorable current for Talarico in Texas, it could become the site where the seat flips, CNN reports.

The county, notably, saw the closure of 92 polling locations, raising questions about voters' access. The Democrats had alleged that it was a ploy to make it harder for voters to cast their ballots.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

texasus midterm elections 2026us newsus top news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/James Talarico vs Ken Paxton: GOP strategist says Texas Senate race outcome 'a math problem' as polling enters final hours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks