US Vice President JD Vance has pushed back against Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's call for President Donald Trump to pursue bipartisan immigration reform during his final two years in office, warning that such an effort could lead to amnesty for people who have violated US immigration laws.

Vance warns against amnesty as GOP governor urges Trump to pursue immigration reform. (Bloomberg) more less

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The disagreement emerged after Stitt, a fellow Republican, urged Trump to work with Democrats on immigration policy, arguing that political divisions in Washington had prevented meaningful reform. Vance responded on November 19, drawing a distinction between tackling visa fraud and employer violations and granting legal status to undocumented immigrants.

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In a post on X, Vance said he supported measures to make it harder for large companies to defraud the visa system and for employers to violate immigration laws. However, he questioned what Stitt meant by bipartisan immigration reform.

"But to a lot of people, this sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws. It is morally and electorally disastrous," Vance wrote.

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Stitt made his appeal during an interview with Politico on the sidelines of the National Governors Association's New Governors Leadership Forum in Utah.

The Oklahoma governor said Trump should use the remaining two years of his presidency to bring Republicans and Democrats together on immigration reform.

"It's not that complicated. But the problem is Washington, DC, each side thinks they're winning on it," Stitt said, adding that the political divisions over immigration had contributed to the Republicans' poor performance in the midterm elections.

He argued that the country needed to maintain a strong border, establish who was entering the US and ensure proper vetting. At the same time, he called for a greater role for state governors in addressing workforce needs, including allowing them to issue work permits when employers vouch for workers.

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Stitt has previously advocated giving states more authority over immigration-related workforce permits, arguing that employers should be able to retain workers who are contributing to the economy and do not pose security concerns.

Vance's response highlights Republican divisions

Vance's response signals resistance within the Republican leadership to immigration proposals that could be interpreted as offering legal status to undocumented immigrants.

The vice president, however, indicated that he would support reforms targeting companies that exploit the visa system and employers that violate immigration laws.

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The disagreement comes after Trump himself indicated an interest in working with Democrats on immigration following the November 3 midterm elections.

In a 60 Minutes interview aired on November 8, Trump said he wanted to work with Democrats on immigration and acknowledged that his administration's deportation approach might have been too tough, potentially hurting Republicans electorally.