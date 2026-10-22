JD Vance’s visit to Cincinnati Bengals practice facility draws attention after players accused of ‘ignoring’ VP

US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice facility on Wednesday drew attention after a video appeared to show most players walking past him without acknowledging him.

US Vice President JD Vance visited the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice facility on Wednesday. (AP photo)

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Vance, a lifelong Bengals fan, visited the team’s practice facility in Kettering, Ohio, while in the area following a campaign rally in nearby Sharonville. He was accompanied by a large police presence as he toured the facility and greeted players.

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An 18-second video filmed from an office window showed Bengals players walking towards the locker room as Vance stood nearby. Most appeared to pass him without stopping, while one player shook his hand.

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{{^usCountry}} The footage circulated online, prompting comments from fans about the players’ apparent lack of interaction with the vice president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage circulated online, prompting comments from fans about the players’ apparent lack of interaction with the vice president. {{/usCountry}}

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Joe Burrow says he did not meet Vance

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about Vance’s visit after practice. He said he did not get an opportunity to interact with the vice president.

“He came with everybody and left with swiftness and efficiency before the end of practice, so I didn’t get to (talk with him),” Burrow said, as per reports.

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He added that there were “a lot of people around”.

Burrow also spoke about the attention the team receives from visitors and fans, saying, “That’s what I love about what I do is it brings a lot of people together.”

He added that people take time out of their day to watch the team and the work he puts in.

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Bengals prepare for Ravens game

Vance’s visit came as the Bengals prepare for their next game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

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Cincinnati entered the game with a 3-2 record, while Baltimore stood at 4-2.

The video did not establish why most players did not stop to greet Vance, and the report did not indicate that the players had deliberately avoided him.