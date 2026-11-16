Jensen Huang’s Nvidia comeback bid gains support from Musk, Uber co-founder

More than 158,000 people had signed an open letter by Sunday calling for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia’s chief executive. Among those backing the campaign are tech billionaire Elon Musk and a co-founder of Uber.

Jensen Huang stepped down on Thursday, bringing his 33-year tenure as head of the AI giant he co-founded to an end. (REUTERS)

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The letter urges Nvidia’s board to "bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts."

Tech leaders including Elon Musk rally behind Huang

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Other prominent figures backing the letter alongside the SpaceX chief include Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of video game publisher Epic Games, and Garry Tan, president of Y Combinator, widely regarded as San Francisco’s leading business incubator.

Deep Dive Who is supporting Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO? Elon Musk, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator president Garry Tan are among those backing a campaign for Huang’s reinstatement. More than 158,000 people had signed its open letter, including over 7,500 who identified themselves as Nvidia employees. Why is Scott Bessent calling for a leadership shake-up at Nvidia? Bessent said Nvidia should consider an outside candidate for its next CEO and provide answers about its compliance with US restrictions on chip exports to China. He called for clarity on whether the company overlooked alleged attempts to route chips to China through shell companies. Who is leading Nvidia while the company searches for a permanent CEO? Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO after Huang stepped down. The board is considering the company’s leadership future, including the possibility of Huang returning.

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, who also signed the letter, said Huang had "erred, yes -- to err is to be human -- but I do not believe anything he has done rises to the bar of separating him from his company."

More than 7,500 signatories have identified themselves as Nvidia employees, accounting for 18 percent of the company's workforce.

Huang's influence and Nvidia's leadership change

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{{^usCountry}} The widespread backing reflects the unusual influence of Huang, who is widely regarded within the tech industry as a pioneering figure in artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The widespread backing reflects the unusual influence of Huang, who is widely regarded within the tech industry as a pioneering figure in artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

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During his tenure, Nvidia also emerged as a major investor in Silicon Valley, funding data centers and startups and earning the moniker "the central bank of AI."

Huang stepped down on Thursday, bringing his 33-year tenure as head of the AI giant he co-founded to an end. His resignation came after reports emerged that he had been involved in two extramarital affairs, one with a woman accused of spying for China and another with a subordinate.

Huang reportedly considers return as CEO

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According to the Financial Times, Jensen Huang is considering a return as Nvidia’s CEO just days after the board removed him from the role.

The report said Huang had discussed the possibility with people close to him, while one of his allies claimed he was putting together a crisis team of executives to secure support from the White House.

On Friday, prominent investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker urged Nvidia’s board to consider "all options" as it weighs the company’s leadership future.

A different view came from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said Sunday that the company should seek its next chief executive from outside its current ranks.

"They need a dramatic shake-up," Bessent told Fox News, calling on Nvidia to explain whether it had deliberately overlooked the smuggling of its chips into China.

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(With AFP inputs)