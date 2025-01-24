JFK's grandson condemns Donald Trump using JFK assassination documents as political prop

Jack Schlossberg launched a fierce condemnation of former President Donald Trump after the POTUS signed an order to declassify all remaining documents related to the 1963 assassination of Schlossberg's grandfather, former President John F. Kennedy. JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, argued that the truth surrounding the tragedy is more somber than myths and dismissed conspiracy theories as distractions from reality. (jackuno/Instagram)

Trump issued an executive order on Thursday that authorized the release of remaining JFK assassination materials while demanding his Director of National Intelligence establish a plan for comprehensive declassification within fifteen days.

Schlossberg, JFK’s only grandson, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his denial, writing, “The truth is a lot sadder than the myth—a tragedy that didn’t need to happen.”

“Not part of an inevitable grand scheme. Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it.”

Schlossberg rejects amateur conspiracy theories

For decades, conspiracy theories have persisted about JFK’s assassination, with amateur investigators speculating about the involvement of other parties beyond Lee Harvey Oswald, the lone gunman. Schlossberg rejected every conspiracy theory which only served to divert attention from the actual truth.

Trump, however, framed the declassification as a long-overdue act of transparency. “That’s a big one, huh? A lot of people are waiting for this for years, for decades. Everything will be revealed,” he said. He even asked that the pen he used be given to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., JFK’s nephew.

The executive order also referenced the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., directing intelligence officials to devise a plan to release records related to these events within 45 days. Trump’s order stated: “Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay.”

“The continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest, and the release of these records is long overdue,” the order concluded.