John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg joins Vogue as political correspondent

John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, has joined Vogue as a political correspondent just months before the 2024 election. Schlossberg, 31, is the son of US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy. He told the magazine that he believes the stakes of the upcoming election are “very high” and is concerned about what the implications might be if Donald Trump is reelected. Jack Schlossberg joins Vogue as political correspondent (REUTERS/Reba Saldanha)(REUTERS)

“It’s going to be a lot more work for younger people in the long run to have to clean that up than it is to show up and vote one day out of the year,” Schlossberg said. “I really am focused on creating a positive outcome where the good guys win. It’s going to be more complicated than that, but I’m still optimistic. Things don’t have to get way worse.”

‘I’ve become more involved in the official obligations that come with being part of my family’

Schlossberg, who has received a JD and MBA from Harvard, will combine his background in law and business as a political correspondent. He said that he considers his grandfather his “hero.”

“As I’ve grown up, I’ve become more involved in the official obligations that come with being part of my family. I’ve met a lot of politicians and become all the more optimistic about our future by doing that work,” he said.

Last year, Schlossberg publicly criticised his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential run. He also endorsed Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

“These are the issues that matter. And if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden, too,” Schlossberg said at the time.

Schlossberg frequently posts discussions about politics and comedic sketches on TikTok. On being asked why he thinks online viewers like his content, he said, “I try to say things that I think are important. People can tell when people are being authentic and don’t have any other agenda.”

“I think very deeply and critically about what I want to say. This election year is so important to me, and that’s why I’ve been trying to be out there more,” he added. “This is a really pivotal moment in history, and it’s such an exciting time to be alive and to be able to vote. I want to get that vibe out there because there’s a lot of negative energy about politics, and I want to bring some positivity out there because this really matters.”