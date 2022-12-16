Home / World News / US National Archives releases documents related to assassination of John F. Kennedy

US National Archives releases documents related to assassination of John F. Kennedy

world news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:20 AM IST

Thousands of books, articles, TV shows and films have explored the idea that Kennedy’s assassination was the result of an elaborate conspiracy.

Former U.S. President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot in Dallas,Texas on November 22, 1963. (Reuters )
Former U.S. President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot in Dallas,Texas on November 22, 1963. (Reuters )
Reuters |

The U.S. National Archives on Thursday released thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy shortly after President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorising the release that also kept hundreds of other sensitive records secret.

Kennedy was shot and killed while riding in his motorcade through Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, at the age of 46.

Also Read | US reacts to India-China clash in Tawang: 'Glad both sides quickly disengaged'

An investigation led by Chief Justice Earl Warren concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine and communist activist who had lived in the Soviet Union, acted alone. However, the probe has been widely criticised by academics and historians in the nearly 60 years since the assassination.

Thousands of books, articles, TV shows and films have explored the idea that Kennedy’s assassination was the result of an elaborate conspiracy. None have produced conclusive proof that Oswald - who was fatally shot by nightclub owner Jack Ruby two days after killing Kennedy - worked with anyone else, although they retain a powerful cultural currency.

Also Read | In US, key interest rate hiked to 15-year-high to fight inflation

Congress in 1992 had ordered that all remaining sealed files pertaining to the investigation into Kennedy’s death should be fully opened to the public through the National Archives in 25 years, by Oct. 26, 2017, except for those the president authorised for further withholding.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump released a cache of records, but decided to release the remaining documents on a rolling basis.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states us president
united states us president

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out