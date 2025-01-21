JFK's grandson asks whether Usha Vance is ‘way hotter’ than his grandma Jackie, netizens ask him to ‘seek help’

John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, took to X to question whether JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, was “hotter” than his grandmother Jackie Kennedy. “True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O?” the political correspondent wrote. JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg (pictured) asks whether Usha Vance is ‘way hotter’ than his grandma Jackie (jackuno/Instagram)

Many took to the comment section to remind him he was talking about his grandmother. “literally your grandmother,” one user wrote, while another said, “Gonna be honest man, I think most people don’t do hotness rankers involving their grandmas”. “that’s your grandmother!!!!” said one user. Another wrote, “Kennedys have always gotten away with day drinking in the past, but this points out why it’s a bad idea.” “Are you that desperate for engagement?” another user said.

“You're talking about your grandmother like this?” one user wrote, while another said, “I think something is wrong with you”. “It's sad state when a member of the Kennedy family is engagement farming,” said one user. Another wrote, “The Kennedy family is obviously already drunk today. Isn't Jackie O your grandma?”

‘Brother seek help’

In a follow-up post, Schlossberg calls himself a “literal pervert” for calling his grandmother hot. “I’m a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it ? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job,” he wrote on X.

X users asked him to seek therapy in the comment section. “Brother seek help,” one user wrote. “Have you tried therapy sessions,” another said.

Schlossberg is the son of politician Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg. A Harvard graduate, he is the only grandson of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and the late JFK.

Schlossberg was appointed Vogue’s political correspondent to cover the 2024 presidential election in July 2024. “I am inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. I take that very seriously and I want to contribute in my own way,” he told Vogue at the time. “I have big dreams, but I also know that I’m trying to make a positive impact today.”