Jim Bakker cause of death: What we know so far as televangelist dies at 86? All on scandal, family, and net worth

Jim Bakker, the televangelist who came to be known across the country in the 1970s and 80s, died at the age of 86. His wife, Lori Bakker, shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post.

Televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife Lori Beth Graham. (AP Photo)

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She announced that Bakker had died on the evening of October 5. “It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening. For 66 years, Jim gave his life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend, and the man I was honored to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry. Jim loved people deeply. He loved this ministry, and he loved the friends and partners who stood with him throughout the years,” the statement said.

Here's what we know about Jim Bakker's cause of death and his health issues.

Jim Bakker cause of death and health issues

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{{^usCountry}} An official cause of death for Bakker was not provided by his wife. She described his last days on earth saying “Even in his final days, his heart was still for the work of God and for the Gospel to continue reaching the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official cause of death for Bakker was not provided by his wife. She described his last days on earth saying “Even in his final days, his heart was still for the work of God and for the Gospel to continue reaching the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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Bakker's nonstop work had taken a ‘huge toll’ on his health, his wife had shared as per CNN. In May 2020, she'd announced Bakker was taking a sabbatical from their television show after he suffered a stroke.

Jim Bakker scandal: All you need to know

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Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were hit with sex and financial scandals, amid the heights of their popularity. The PTL Club had shot them to fame and an expert on the duo noted “What [Bakker] really wanted to do... was create a Christian version of 'The Tonight Show',” as per ABC News.

Here's all about Bakker's sex scandal. The Charlotte Observer had published a report noting Bakker had sex with Jessica Hahn, a young church secretary from Long Island, New York. The incident happened in 1980 when she was 21.

Later, Hahn claimed Bakker had allegedly sexually assaulted her. Bakker however denied these allegations in his book ‘I was Wrong.’ According to him, the sex was consensual. However, he stepped back from PTL amid the row.

Jim Bakker family and net worth

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Despite a life of luxuries and building something akin to a Christian version of a Disneyland theme park, Bakker's later days were relatively modest after the financial scandals he faced. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bakker was only worth $50,000 in recent times. That is a far cry from the luxurious life they led at the height of the televangelist days.

Bakker was married twice, first to Tammy, with whom he co-hosted PTL. They tied the knot in 1961 and divorced in 1992 when Bakker was in jail. She passed away in 2007. Bakker then married Lori in 1998.

He has seven children including biological and adopted kids, as per reports.