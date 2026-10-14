Jimmy Carter dies at 73: What happened to Nashville-based entertainment reporter? Tributes pour in

Jimmy Carter, an entertainment correspondent based in Nashville who maintained a prominent career spanning multiple decades, died in his sleep on October 13. This information was disclosed by WSM Radio, a former employer, as well as his granddaughter, Kira Sparks, through a Facebook post. He was 73.

Who was Jimmy Carter?

Jimmy Carter began his broadcasting career as a teenager and went on to become a prominent Nashville entertainment correspondent.

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Carter was born on October 15, 1952, and spent his formative years in Montgomery, Alabama.

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At the age of 15 in 1962, Carter commenced his career in broadcast journalism through on-the-job training at his preferred rock radio station.

Later, Carter applied his accumulated expertise to WSMV 4, where he assumed the position of executive producer.

Carter gained considerable recognition for his extensive 21-year tenure covering red carpet events and various Music Row engagements in his capacity as an entertainment correspondent for WSMV Channel 4. His professional association with Channel 4 encompassed two separate periods: a six-year stint during the 1980s and a subsequent 15-year engagement spanning from 2003 through 2018, as documented on his personal website, AskJimmyCarter.com.

Carter's professional contributions have been recognized through various accolades, including the Dupont Columbia Award and the Edward R. Murrow Award.

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Jimmy Carter dies: Tributes pour in

{{^usCountry}} "So sad to hear the news that my friend and our beloved WSMV entertainment reporter Jimmy Carter has died," Channel 4 meteorologist Melanie Layden wrote on Facebook. "He was a fixture in the WSMV heyday covering red carpets, award shows, big music events and movie premieres." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So sad to hear the news that my friend and our beloved WSMV entertainment reporter Jimmy Carter has died," Channel 4 meteorologist Melanie Layden wrote on Facebook. "He was a fixture in the WSMV heyday covering red carpets, award shows, big music events and movie premieres." {{/usCountry}}

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Longtime former Channel 4 anchor Demetria Kalodimos stated on Facebook she was "shocked and saddened" by his death.

"He was a great journalist and natural broadcaster long before carving out a meaningful entertainment beat in Music City and beyond. He worked side by side with Dan Miller to create the legendary Miller and Co." Kalodimos posted.

"And he never hung up the mic. He continued to feed radio stations and TV stations nationwide after leaving the weekly grind on Knob Hill. He was a great lover of people, a fluid and funny communicator and an all around great guy. My prayers and hugs go out to his family, his daughters and grandkids. Carter...you broke the mold."

He is survived by three daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

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