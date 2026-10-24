Biden, Trump administrations asked Musk to alter Starlink service in Ukraine, Middle East for years: Report

The Joe Biden and Donald Trump administrations have asked for Starlink internet service to be switched on or off for years. They asked Elon Musk’s SpaceX to switch internet service on or off in countries like Ukraine, Iran, Yemen and Lebanon, according to a Reuters report.

A report said both Biden and Trump administrations repeatedly asked SpaceX to activate or deactivate Starlink in conflict zones. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

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The previously unreported requests spanned several years and reflected how successive US administrations relied on SpaceX to support foreign policy and national security objectives. The requests included expanding internet access for US allies and protesters while restricting service to groups Washington considers adversaries.

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According to Reuters, the Biden administration asked SpaceX to disable Starlink terminals believed to be used by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The report said that officials, at times, also requested that the company activate Starlink inside Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. A similar request was made for Iran during anti-government protests following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.

The Trump administration also reportedly asked SpaceX to make Starlink available in Iran following US-Israeli strikes in 2025 and 2026. Reuters reported that officials hoped expanded internet access would help anti-government protesters communicate.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: $445 million and counting: Musk bets big on Republicans ahead of US midterms US relied on SpaceX to support foreign policy, report says {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: $445 million and counting: Musk bets big on Republicans ahead of US midterms US relied on SpaceX to support foreign policy, report says {{/usCountry}}

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Reuters reported that discussions between US officials and SpaceX often involved the White House and the Pentagon. Officials allegedly used intelligence assessments to identify Starlink terminals that had reached militant groups through intermediaries.

According to the report, US intelligence warned in 2023 that individuals linked to Hezbollah may have gained access to Starlink terminals during fighting with Israel in southern Lebanon. Similar concerns arose in 2024 over Houthi fighters in Yemen during the US military campaign against the Iran-backed group.

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Former officials told Reuters that the Biden administration asked SpaceX to identify and deactivate those terminals. At least some were later switched off.

The publication also reported that Biden administration officials worked with SpaceX shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to expand Starlink coverage for Ukrainian forces. The report said Starlink terminals were also moved into Iran during nationwide protests in 2022, although officials did not disclose how many entered the country.

A 2024 filing by SpaceX with the US Commerce Department said the company works closely with US government agencies to obtain export approvals and safeguard technology in support of national security and foreign policy goals.

Also read: Trump caught off guard by envoy's claim of possible strike on Iran this weekend: 'I don't know anything about that'

Recent Ukraine restrictions brings light to Musk's influence

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The Reuters report follows recent concerns over reduced Starshield performance in Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said access to Starshield had been intentionally limited. This affected military drone operations. He also said Starlink speeds had been reduced.

In a previous report, Reuters had reported that the order to throttle Starshield originated inside the White House. The Trump administration acknowledged the slowdown but has not publicly confirmed whether it directed the restrictions.

Moreover, President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had not spoken with Musk about the issue. “If there is a problem, I’ll get it straightened out,” Trump said.