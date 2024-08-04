Joe Rogan's new special jabs at COVID and trans issues with provocative humour

Comedian Joe Rogan's latest comedy special on Netflix titled Burn the Boats was released on Netflix on Saturday, August 3, 2024. The comedian put forward various recent controversial issues in his show which he had earlier mentioned in his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, as well. He mocked the COVID-19 vaccine and the trans people during his hour-long comedy special. Joe Rogan roasts COVID vaccines and trans people on his next comedy special on Netflix.(@joerogan/X)

Joe Rogan jives at COVID vaccines

Rogan’s comedy special targeted some of the most controversial and burning issues but at the same time, he made a few self-deprecating jokes as well about how people think he has affected the culture. During the tag of a joke, he said, “That might be misinformation. Don’t say you heard it from me, because I am known for that sh**,” as reported by Variety.

He deliberated about his suspicions in the COVID-19 vaccine which was a major concern for many during the pandemic.

“COVID was just so strange,” he began on the topic. “And we lost a lot of people during COVID, and most of them are still alive. There’s a lot of people that I don’t f*** with anymore,” he said. The comedian further took a dig at Michelle Obama, “Before COVID, I would have told you that vaccines are the most important invention in human history. After COVID, I’m like, ‘I don’t think we went to the moon. I think Michelle Obama’s got a d***. I think Pizzagate is real. I think there’s direct energy weapons in Antarctica.’ I’m just kidding — I don’t think Michelle Obama’s got a d***, but I believe all of that other sh**.”

Later in a discussion on his podcast, he said it is not his fault if people are taking for COVID vaccine information from his show.

‘I don’t want to be surrounded by them’: Rogan mocks trans community

In another segment of the show, Rogan turned his attention to the trans community. He said he began with the declaration of being “open-minded” however he was curious as to “what happened”. He said, “It’s almost like a perverted wizard waved a magic spell on the whole world. ‘With a wave of this wand, you can walk into the women’s locker room with a hard c***, and anybody who complains is a Nazi.”

He further ridiculed the fact that everyone has accepted this in the name of wokeness which is “weird”. “I just think we need standards. You can’t just put lipstick on and now you can sh** in the women’s room!” he added.

The comedian then switched to gay men and said that he loves them as much as the mountain lions, “ I’m happy they’re real, but I don’t want to be surrounded by them,” he said. He also joked about being around them, “They’re a bunch of dudes who f*** dudes. I don’t like my chances, OK? They’re not unicorns — they’re just men who f*** men. And every man who’s ever lived is a shifty c** salesman, OK? 100%. Especially the ones who say they’re not.”

Earlier, comedians like Dave Chapelle and Ricky Gervais were denounced for making jokes about the trans community. The comedy special is currently streaming on Netflix.