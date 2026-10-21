Jon Husted, the former lieutenant governor facing a key Senate battle against Sherrod Brown

Jon Allen Husted is back in the spotlight as he competes with Democrat Sherrod Brown in order to retain his Ohio Senate seat. He was appointed as a senator in January 2025 to fill a vacant seat after JD Vance became vice president. Husted has recently focused on issues including jobs, immigration, energy costs, AI data centers and border security.

Jon Husted's personal life has come into focus as he faces Democrat Sherrod Brown in the senatorial race in Ohio. (Facebook/Jon Husted for Senate)

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Having spent more than two decades in Ohio state politics, Husted was first elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2000. He then represented the 6th district in the Ohio Senate from 2009 to 2011 and went on to serve as the Ohio secretary of state from 2011 to 2019. Husted became Ohio’s lieutenant governor in January 2019, along with Governor Mike DeWine. He is now running to retain his seat as a senator.

Husted's early years

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Born in 1967, he spent some early days of his life in foster care before being adopted by Jim and Judy Husted. Oldest of three children, Husted was raised in Williams County in northwest Ohio.

He graduated from Montpelier High School and earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications from the University of Dayton. After completing his education, he served as vice president for economic development at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce in the Miami Valley.

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{{^usCountry}} The 59-year-old Husted is married to Tina Husted. The couple has three children named Alex, Kylie and Katie. They also have a granddaughter named Mae who was born in 2023 to his son Alex. Husted along with his family currently lives in Columbus, Ohio. Key issues and campaign priorities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 59-year-old Husted is married to Tina Husted. The couple has three children named Alex, Kylie and Katie. They also have a granddaughter named Mae who was born in 2023 to his son Alex. Husted along with his family currently lives in Columbus, Ohio. Key issues and campaign priorities {{/usCountry}}

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A member of the Republican Party, Husted sponsored the Ratepayer Protection Act which aims to prevent consumers from bearing additional electricity and infrastructure costs due to large AI and cryptocurrency data centers. The legislation passed the House but was later blocked in the Senate. Husted has also introduced the Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernization Act which proposes changes to H-1B wage requirements and aims to prevent companies from replacing American workers with lower cost foreign labor.

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He also has a history of backing bipartisan measures on issues including human trafficking, housing and poverty. He partnered with Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin on legislation aimed at training Labor Department inspectors to identify workplace human trafficking. He also worked closely with Senator Michael Bennet to introduce the First-Time Homebuyer Empowerment Act which would allow certain unused 529 college savings to be transferred tax free for a first home down payment. His campaign now focuses on defending his Senate seat.

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Where Husted stands on jobs, immigration and trade

Immigration and border security have been among Husted’s key issues. He argued that stronger border enforcement was necessary and criticized the Joe Biden administration’s approach to immigration, saying the US should not return to what he described as its “open borders” policies. He also focused on the issue of undocumented immigrants obtaining commercial driver’s licenses, raising concerns about the safety of people.

As per his Senate website, he stressed upon workforce development and policies aimed at protecting American jobs. He also helped expand access to workforce training and increase job opportunities for workers. He backed policies supporting small businesses and manufacturing which he claims will help create and sustain jobs in Ohio while encouraging businesses to invest in the state.

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Husted has described tariffs as a tool to protect American workers and address what he considers unfair trade practices. He also accused China of unfair practices like intellectual property theft, technology piracy and government subsidies. He also supported using tariffs as a tool to protect American workers and encourage companies to move manufacturing back to the US. Husted has highlighted the potential impact of US-China trade tensions on American agriculture, while arguing that trade policies should prioritize American consumers, workers and businesses.

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Husted on Iran war and AI

Husted has also focused on preparing American students for the growing role of artificial intelligence. According to his Senate office, he introduced the bipartisan RAISE Act in September 2025, which would allow states to include AI and technology literacy in their education policies. He also argued that improving awareness of AI among students is important for maintaining US economic and national security leadership, especially in order to compete with China. He also helped launch an AI toolkit for K-12 schools covering areas such as student privacy, data security and responsible use of the technology.

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Husted has passed statements that advocate for an end to the Iran war. However, his voting record contradicted his stance. In 2026, he voted against a Senate resolution that aimed to direct the removal of US forces from hostilities with Iran. His position, therefore, drew criticism from Democrats including Sherrod Brown, saying Husted was “costing more money” as Ohioans face higher costs at the gas pump and grocery store.

Controversies and criticism

Husted has faced criticism over his involvement in Ohio’s energy policy. Husted showed his support to House Bill 6, a 2019 law that provided financial support for Ohio’s nuclear and coal power plants. However, it later became the focus of a public corruption investigation involving a former FirstEnergy executive. Husted denied having knowledge of the bribery scheme surrounding the legislation and has not been charged with anything.

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He also faced questions regarding his financial relationships with private companies while serving as Ohio lieutenant governor. In 2022, he joined the board of Heartland Bank while still holding public office. Husted’s financial disclosures listed his position with the bank while the Ohio Ethics Commission said that only campaign contributions do not violate Ohio’s ethics law unless there is evidence of bribery, another criminal offense or fraud.

Jon Husted's net worth

Jon Husted has a net worth between $1 million and $3 million, as per a 2025 Cleveland.com report. His filings provide information about his assets, investments, income and other financial interests. Federal Election Commission records show that his principal campaign committee, Husted for Senate, reported $14.35 million in total receipts between January 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026. The committee reported $4.93 million in disbursements and $9.42 million in cash on hand, with no outstanding debt.

After spending more than two decades in Ohio politics, Husted's current campaign is his attempt to win a full Senate term. As he faces Sherrod Brown in this November 2026 election. Husted's record on jobs, immigration, trade, energy and artificial intelligence is of high importance to his campaign.

-By Tanisha Sharma