Jonathan Newell: Chi Phi 'Cornell 7' accused's alleged texts with 'Jane Doe' make explosive revelations

The University of Cornell on Thursday saw protests against the university's handling of the rape allegations against former students in a 'Jane Doe' lawsuit filed last month. Amid that, TMZ has made explosive revelation about the Jane Doe's interaction with one of the accused, Jonathan Newell.

Students walk the campus grounds at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York on October 8. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The allegations emerged last month after the alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit on September 16 against former members of Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity, alleging sexual assault, battery and nonconsensual sharing of intimate photographs. But it started dominating headlines after former South Park writer Toby Morton revealed the names of the seven accused, calling them 'Cornell 7.'

Cornell University faces backlash over how it handled the complaint after Jane Doe first reported it to the university police three months after it happened in October 2024. Lately, it has become a politically charged topic, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul asking New York Attorney General Kathy Hochul to review the initial probe.

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{{^usCountry}} But on Thursday, as hundreds marched the Cornell's Ithaca, New York campus for the 'I Am Jane Doe' protests, TMZ made an explosive revelation about one of the accused's alleged interactions with Jane Doe. TMZ Reveals Jane Doe's Alleged Texts With Cornell 7 Accused {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But on Thursday, as hundreds marched the Cornell's Ithaca, New York campus for the 'I Am Jane Doe' protests, TMZ made an explosive revelation about one of the accused's alleged interactions with Jane Doe. TMZ Reveals Jane Doe's Alleged Texts With Cornell 7 Accused {{/usCountry}}

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TMZ on Thursday exclusively published alleged texts between the Jane Doe and Jonathan Newell, one of the accused.

Note: Ht.com could not independently confirm the details revealed in the TMZ report.

Jonathan Newell has been identified by the New York Times as "the monitor" of the situation when multiple people allegedly raped and sexually assaulted Jane Doe on October 19-20 at a Chi Phi fraternity house, as per the lawsuit. The Palm Beach Post separately reported that Newell is a resident of Broward County, Florida.

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Alleged text exchanges between him and Jane Doe were published exclusively by TMZ on Thursday. The report claims that the alleged texts are from the evening of October 21, 2024, a day after the incident.

As per TMZ, on October 21, Jonathan Newell allegedly texted Jane Doe saying: "You're an amazing person and I genuinely hope ur not catching as much heat from this as we r. We've been shutting down any stories we've heard but again I'm so so sorry."

In response, Jane Doe allegedly says: "aw jonathan i really appreciate this text. my memories super clouded too. I think we were all way to f****** drunk and high. "i really liked being w u and matt. so anything anyone has to say about the gamgbang is out of their jurisdiction."

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"i don't think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf," she says, allegedly referring to the previous night's episode as "g*******," she allegedly adds.