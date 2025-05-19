Kansas tornado tracker: Haviland on alert after Greensburg 'life-threatening' situation

After the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a ‘life-threatening’ situation in Greensburg, Kansas, Haviland was also put on alert on Sunday. Local storm-chasers flagged a supercell approaching the region. Social media users shared visuals from the scene. A tornado warning was issued for Greensburg and Haviland in Kansas(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, the NWS reported a life-threatening tornado emergency swept through rural south-central Kansas late Sunday night, prompting urgent warnings in Dodge City. At 10:20 PM CDT, a confirmed “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was reported near Haviland, moving northeast at 25 mph, endangering northeastern Kiowa, southeastern Edwards, and northwestern Pratt Counties.

A second warning, issued at 10:32 PM CDT, extended the threat to northeastern Kiowa and west-central Pratt Counties until 11:00 PM CDT, with a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation and quarter-sized hail (1.00 inches).

The NWS described the situation as “particularly dangerous,” warning of deadly flying debris, potential destruction of mobile homes, and significant damage to homes, businesses, vehicles, and trees. The confirmed tornado, observed by radar, posed a “considerable” threat, with complete destruction possible in rural areas.

A separate storm, capable of producing a tornado and two-inch hail, was also tracked near Haviland, moving northeast at 45 mph, heightening risks. Residents were urged to take immediate cover in basements or interior rooms on the lowest floor of sturdy buildings, avoiding windows. Those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles were advised to seek the closest substantial shelter to protect against debris, with the NWS emphasizing that nighttime tornadoes are hard to spot.

No injuries or damage were reported by press time, but the warnings underscored the storm’s destructive potential in sparsely populated areas. The alerts followed a day of severe weather across the Plains, with earlier tornadoes reported in Colorado and Kansas.