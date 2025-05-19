Menu Explore
Monday, May 19, 2025
Scott City and Arnett tornadoes: Videos from Oklahoma, Kansas surface amid warnings

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 19, 2025 04:42 AM IST

Videos from Scott City, Oklahoma, and Arnett, Kansas, showing massive tornadoes surfaced on social media

Videos from Scott City, Oklahoma, and Arnett, Kansas, showing massive tornadoes surfaced on social media, sparking fears among locals. This comes as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued warnings for several parts of the two states. 

Videos of tornadoes in Oklahoma and Kansas surfaced on social media(Unsplash)
Videos of tornadoes in Oklahoma and Kansas surfaced on social media(Unsplash)

Locals posted visuals from the ground, warning others about the weather. 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued urgent tornado warnings for parts of Kansas and Oklahoma as severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and large hail swept through the region. The warnings, affecting northern Osborne County, Kansas, and central Ellis and southwestern Woodward Counties, Oklahoma, underscored life-threatening conditions, prompting immediate safety measures for residents.

In Kansas, the NWS Hastings office reported at 6:04 PM CDT that a severe thunderstorm with radar-indicated rotation was near Osborne, 35 miles southeast of Phillipsburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. The storm, carrying a tornado threat and golf ball-sized hail (1.75 inches), endangered Osborne and Portis. The NWS warned of flying debris, potential destruction of mobile homes, and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees. Residents were urged to seek shelter in a basement or interior room of a sturdy building, avoiding windows.

In Oklahoma, the NWS Norman office issued a tornado warning at 6:09 PM CDT, effective until 7:00 PM CDT, for central Ellis and southwestern Woodward Counties. A severe thunderstorm, located 4 miles northeast of Arnett and moving east at 25 mph, showed radar-indicated rotation and posed risks of a tornado and baseball-sized hail (2.75 inches). Communities like Sharon and Harmon faced threats of deadly debris, mobile home destruction, and widespread property damage. The NWS advised immediate shelter in a storm shelter, safe room, or interior room, emphasizing protection from flying debris.

No injuries or damage were reported by press time, but the NWS highlighted the storms’ destructive potential, with hail sizes indicating severe impacts. 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
Monday, May 19, 2025
