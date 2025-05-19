Bennett tornado: Twister spotted Colorado town, Aurora and Denver on alert | Video

A tornado was spotted in Bennett, Colorado, amid National Weather Service (NWS) warnings for several parts of the state. Twisters were also sighted from the Denver International Airport and Aurora. NWS issued tornado warnings for Colorado(Unsplash)

“Looks like its lifted but crazy Wizard of Oz ah tornado could recycle again. Northeast of Bennett, Colorado. If you're in the warning Polygon seek immediate shelter!” one local said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“A large and extremely dangerous #tornado is on the ground north of Bennett and east of the Denver International Airport. Those in the Kiowa Creek valley need to be in shelter now!” another one added.

Meanwhile, a severe tornado warning was issued for central Adams County, Colorado, as the NWS in Denver confirmed an “extremely dangerous” tornado moving through the region. The warning, effective until 2:15 PM MDT, urged residents to take immediate cover due to life-threatening conditions. At 1:56 PM MDT, law enforcement reported the tornado 9 miles north of Strasburg, approximately 32 miles east of Denver, traveling northeast at 20 mph.

The NWS described the storm as a “particularly dangerous situation,” with the potential for deadly flying debris, destruction of mobile homes, and significant damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles. Strasburg, a small town in Adams County, was directly in the tornado’s path.

Residents were advised to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, or to find the nearest substantial shelter if outdoors or in a vehicle.

No injuries or damage were reported by press time, but the NWS emphasized the storm’s destructive potential, noting “complete destruction is possible.” The warning follows a pattern of severe weather in the region, with X posts from @NWSDenver urging vigilance. Authorities recommended monitoring NOAA Weather Radio or local news for updates as the situation develops.