La Pine fire: Massive Oregon blaze prompts evacuation order; check full list of areas, scary pics of Riverview fire

A massive wildfire prompted evacuation order for areas of La Pine in Oregon on Tuesday as scary visuals from the incident emerged online. The Chief Meteorologist at Central Oregon Daily reported that it was a 10-acre wildfire which prompted the response. The blaze was dubbed as Riverview fire. La Pine fire seen from a distance. (Facebook/Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Oregon)

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Oregon released a statement saying “La Pine, Ore. -- Due to wildfire activity in the La Pine area, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has issued the following evacuation notices.”

They issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation notice for Timber Lane Loop, Riverview Drive, Bridge Drive, and homes along the Little Deschutes River. The order added “This area is located north of Burgess Road and west of Huntington Road, east of Forest Road, and south of Elk Court and Deer Run Lane.”

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The sheriff's office reiterated “Level 3: Means “GO” evacuate now. Leave immediately! There is a danger in your area, and you should evacuate immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather belongings or to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive.”

They continued “Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation notice is issued for the neighborhood north of Burgess, east of Huntington Road, and west of Hwy 97. This includes Cagle Road, Railroad Street, Skidgel Road, Antler Lane, Doe Lane, Pine Drive, Pine Place, Ash Drive, Oak Drive, Elm Drive, Santa Barbara Drive, and Murry Drive. Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the dangers in their area and monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property, and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.”

The La Pine Activity Center has been established as a temporary evacuation point for people needing to evacuate. It's located at 16450 Victory Way in La Pine, authorities further shared.

A map from Watchduty showed where the Riverview fire had broken out.