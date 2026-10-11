Las Vegas flooding update: NWS issues flood watch as Tropical Storm Rachel brings record rainfall

Las Vegas broke its daily rainfall record on Sunday, October 11, after receiving more than an inch of rain as Tropical Storm Rachel brought heavy showers and thunderstorms to the area. The downpour also led to a flash flood warning.

Las Vegas sees record rain

Las Vegas recorded 1.08 inches of rain by Sunday morning, breaking its daily rainfall record, (Unsplash/ Representative image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Las Vegas broke its daily rain record on Sunday as Tropical Storm Rachel brought storms to the valley. The city got 1.08" of rain by 7am The old daily record was .78".

This is more rain than Las Vegas got in its whole monsoon season, which was .50". It is also the most rain the city has seen in one day in 2026 so far.

Deep Dive Which areas in Nevada were included in the Las Vegas flood watch? The watch covered the Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada side of Lake Mead, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County. It remained in effect through 5 a.m. Monday. Did Tropical Storm Rachel also bring flood risks to Southern California? Yes. The NWS issued a coastal flood warning for beach communities in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, citing risks from high tides, waves and seawater flooding. How did Southern California officials prepare for Rachel-related flooding? San Diego crews cleared debris from stormwater channels in flood-prone neighborhoods. Newport Beach closed its beaches and piers and crews reinforced sand berms, while Long Beach ordered evacuations for homes on Seaside Walk.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: California El Nino latest forecast: When will it hit and how to prepare Flood watch and wind alerts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: California El Nino latest forecast: When will it hit and how to prepare Flood watch and wind alerts {{/usCountry}}

Read More

As per KLAS, the Las Vegas area and parts of Clark County are under a wind advisory until 5am Monday and a high wind warning until 8pm Sunday. A flood watch is in effect through 5am Monday.

The NWS said the flood watch covers parts of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada.

In Nevada, this includes the Las Vegas Valley, Lake Mead (NV side), Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the NWS, excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas. Flooding may also happen in poor drainage and urban areas, and low-water crossings may be flooded. The NWS said incoming tropical moisture will lead to widespread shower and thunderstorm activity, and some of it may cause flash flooding.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for October 11-20: What weather will the US see?

What the weather will be like next

According to KTNV, there will be breaks in the rain on Sunday morning, but more showers and thundershowers are still possible. Temperatures are in the 60s and southeast gusts are hitting 40 mph.

Afternoon: Partly cloudy with a chance of more showers and thundershowers, but with lots of breaks. Southeast winds at 25-40 mph, and temperatures in the low 70s.

Evening: Partly cloudy with only an outside chance of showers or thundershowers. Temperatures in the upper 60s, with south winds at 15-25 mph.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tonight: Lows near 60 degrees, with dry conditions much of the time.

It gets cooler as the work week begins. Monday will see highs in the upper 60s and south winds at 15-25 mph, as more showers and thundershowers develop. The chance in any one spot is only 40%.

Tuesday will be even cooler.