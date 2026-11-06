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Lauren Boebert's campaign reportedly probes ‘unusual voting patterns’ as Colorado Republican trails in US midterm elections

Democrat Eileen Laubacher leads Representative Lauren Boebert by 2,927 votes in a closely contested Colorado race.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 11:10:24 IST
By Asmi
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US Representative Lauren Boebert's reelection campaign is investigating what it described as “unusual voting patterns”. The Colorado Republican, on Thursday, trailed Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher in a closely contested congressional race following the November 3 midterm elections.

Lauren Boebert's reelection campaign is investigating what it described as “unusual voting patterns”. (Bloomberg)
Lauren Boebert's reelection campaign is investigating what it described as “unusual voting patterns”. (Bloomberg)

With AP reporting that 97% of the votes have been counted at the time of writing, Boebert's campaign expects the contest to head for a recount.

In a statement released Thursday night, November 5, Scott Gessler, an attorney for Boebert's campaign, said the team was monitoring the remaining ballots and examining voting patterns as the margin between the candidates continued to narrow. The statement was shared on X by Kyle Clark, news anchor at Denver's 9NEWS.

Deep Dive

Why is Lauren Boebert's comeback against Eileen Laubacher considered difficult?

Most votes from Weld County, where Boebert had gained ground, had been counted, while remaining ballots were in counties where Laubacher led. Significant under-voting across the district was also cited as making a comeback difficult.

What does Boebert's campaign mean by 'unusual voting patterns'?

The campaign said it was examining voting patterns while monitoring the remaining ballots. The article does not specify which patterns it considers unusual.

Will the Boebert-Laubacher race go to a recount?

Boebert's campaign said it expected a recount, but the outcome was not yet settled. At the time reported, Laubacher led by 3,024 votes, above Colorado's automatic recount threshold of 921 votes.
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“A significant number of votes remain outstanding in the race. We are fighting for every vote and will continue to ensure every legal vote is counted,” Gessler said in the reported statement.

He reportedly said ballot returns since election night had consistently reduced Laubacher's lead, bringing the difference below one percentage point.

The campaign said it would continue examining the results to ensure that every legal ballot was counted accurately and transparently.

Also Read: Hegseth responds after Massie’s impeachment push, defends War Department’s achievements

Boebert trails Laubacher by 2,927 votes

Boebert was trailing Laubacher by 0.9%, with the Democrat holding a lead of 3,024 votes at the time of writing.

The margin, however, remained outside Colorado's automatic recount threshold of 921 votes.

Gessler reportedly indicated that the campaign expected the race to head towards a recount regardless of how the remaining votes affected the margin.

The final outcome will depend on the outstanding ballots and any recount proceedings that follow.

Also Read: Trump blames Democrats for stock market plunge after GOP midterms rout: ‘Your 401(k)s have dropped’

Boebert previously won election by just 551 votes

The closely watched contest follows another narrow electoral victory for Boebert in 2022, when she defeated her Democratic opponent by approximately 551 votes.

She subsequently switched congressional districts in 2024, moving to a more conservative constituency.

Speaking to Colorado news anchor on Wednesday, Boebert said she would be prepared to move forward if voters ultimately chose Laubacher.

“This doesn't define me. I'm a mom. I'm a granny, and I'm a believer. We're going to continue moving faith to faith, glory to glory,” she said.

Boebert, a prominent Republican and supporter of Trump's MAGA movement, has attracted national attention throughout her congressional career.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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