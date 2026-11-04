Colorado's 4th district has been a long-standing Republican bastion, having never elected a Democrat since 2008. Even as a nationwide rout for the Republicans was clear on midterm election night, things were different for the party's candidate from Colorado's 4th district, Lauren Boebert.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, departs a House Republican caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 1. (Bloomberg)

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On Tuesday night, Boebert seemed certain of winning a fourth term. Spencer Soicher of 9News Colorado reporting live from Boebert's election night watch party noted that that she "doesn't seem too worried."

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"She's walking around, drinking a Busch Light," Soicher said on live TV. A photo of the controversial House Representative also surfaced, in which she was seen drinking a Busch Light while monitoring the election results on a laptop screen.

Deep Dive Who was leading Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th district race? As of 12:31 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Democrat Eileen Laubacher was leading Lauren Boebert by about 5,000 votes, with roughly 83% of votes counted. The Associated Press had not called the race. How many votes had Eileen Laubacher and Lauren Boebert received? With 83% of votes counted, Laubacher had 168,729 votes and Boebert had 163,835, according to the reported results. Why was Boebert's Colorado 4th district race considered a close call? Laubacher's lead was about 5,000 votes while counting was still underway. Libertarian candidate Douglas Mangeris had received 10,717 votes—more than the margin between the two leading candidates.

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{{^usCountry}} By early Wednesday morning, the picture had changed, as the Blue wave seemed to have entered Colorado's 4th district too, contrary to Boebert's initial anticipation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By early Wednesday morning, the picture had changed, as the Blue wave seemed to have entered Colorado's 4th district too, contrary to Boebert's initial anticipation. {{/usCountry}}

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As of 12:31pm ET on Wednesday, the Associated Press has not called the race. However, with around 83% of the votes counted, Democrat Eileen Laubacher has taken a lead over Boebert by around 5000 votes. The race remains a close call.

The counting data from Colorado's 4th district shows that Eileen Laubacher has secured 1,68,729 votes as opposed to Lauren Boebert's 1,63,835, after 83% of votes counted. Douglas Mangeris of the Libertarian Party got 10,717 votes, which more than the difference between the two main candidates.

Democrats sweep Colorado House districts in midterms

Laren Boebert trailing means the Republicans now lead only in Colorado district, the 3rd district. Jeff Hard of the GOP is leading the district with a slight margin of around 1200 votes (0.2%) with around 82% of the votes counted.

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Melat Kiron won District 1 with a landslide victory, getting 78.3% of the votes as opposed to GOP's Christy Peterson, who got only 13.9%. In District 2, Joe Neguse secured a win with 74.9% of the votes, as opposed the GOP's Kelly Anne Dennison's 23.5%.

In District 8, Manny Rutinel of the Democrats defeated GOP's Gabe Evans with 55.5% votes. In District 6, Jason Crow defeated GOP's Jason Clark securing 66% of the votes.

Along with District 3 and District 4, counting is still ongoing in District 5. Democrat Jessica Killin is leading incumbent GOP's Jeff Crank by over 17,000 votes with around 72% counted in District 5.