'Let’s get to work': Democrats celebrate Congress takeover as key races turn blue

As Democrats are set to take control of the US Congress, the House Democrats Caucus took to social media with a confident message, posting: “Let’s get to work”.

Supporters of Democratic US Senate candidate James Talarico cheer after he won the Texas race. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Democrats have already flipped control of the US Senate, according to the Associated Press, while several House races are also shifting in their favour, with multiple seats turning blue.

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Deep Dive When will Democrats take control of the US House? The change in House control is set to take effect on January 3. What powers will Democrats gain by taking control of Congress? Democrats will gain significant investigative powers, including the ability to issue subpoenas and initiate impeachment proceedings. The House also controls government spending. Can Democrats pass legislation without President Trump’s support? The House takeover ends Trump’s ability to pass bills with only Republican support, but major legislative breakthroughs may remain difficult. Trump has said he could use his presidential veto to block bills.

Democrats victorious in key states

In House races, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam secured re-election from Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, while Indian-American Democrat Pia Dandiya won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.

Democrat Mark R. Warner defeated Republican Bert Mizusawa to win the Virginia Senate seat, the Associated Press reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Check results live updates: Democrats take control of US Senate, House in big jolt for Trump, projects CNN {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check results live updates: Democrats take control of US Senate, House in big jolt for Trump, projects CNN {{/usCountry}}

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In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is projected to win, while vote counting in Alaska is yet to begin. Democrat James Talarico has won in Texas, as has Democrat Adam Hamilton in Kansas.

In Maine, Democrat Troy D. Jackson is projected to win, while Democrat Josh Turek secured victory in Iowa. In Nebraska, independent candidate Dan Osborn is projected to win.

In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown has won, while Democrat Annie Andrews secured victory in South Carolina.

House control to take effect from January 3

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The shift in House control, which will take effect on January 3, will end Trump’s ability to pass legislation with only Republican support. However, major legislative breakthroughs are expected to remain difficult, as Trump will continue to hold the White House and has vowed to use his presidential veto powers to block bills.

The Democratic takeover will nevertheless give the party significant investigative powers, which lawmakers are expected to use to scrutinise Trump, his administration, family and business interests.

ALSO READ | Trump says he will be ‘Mr Veto’: The US president's veto powers and how far they can take him as Democrats look set to control Congress

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These powers include issuing subpoenas and initiating impeachment proceedings against the president.

Iran war played a role in midterm losses: Trump

Trump told Fox News that Iran may have been a factor, but maintained that people also recognised the significance of his actions against Tehran. “I think part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I have done with Iran. Historically, it will be much more important than this evening because you can’t let the number one state sponsor of terror have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

He expressed surprise over the election results, admitting he had expected Republicans to perform better. “I’m a little bit surprised. I thought they’d do better,” he said.