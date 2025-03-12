Menu Explore
Lincoln fire: Four-alarm blaze near UNL campus on 22nd and Y streets prompts evacuations

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 12, 2025 09:59 AM IST

A four-alarm fire near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, located at 22nd and Y streets, has prompted evacuations.

UPDATE: The fire that broke out Thursday night at 22nd and Y streets near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) campus has been extinguished, with some fire units now clearing the scene.

A four-alarm fire near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus has prompted evacuations.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
A four-alarm fire near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus has prompted evacuations.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

UNL Police issued a campus alert stating, “Update on Fire at 2259 Y St. Fire contained. LFR still working. Continue to Avoid area. Follow UNLPD on X, Facebook for updates.”

As of now, it remains unclear whether anyone was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

ORIGINAL STORY: A four-alarm fire near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) campus, located at 22nd and Y streets, has prompted evacuations. According to the Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the blaze was first reported at around 9:54 p.m. on Tuesday in the Clinton Neighborhood.

The fire, which started in a single-family home, quickly spread to a nearby lumberyard building, prompting evacuations. Occupants of the home were safely evacuated, and the Red Cross has been called to assist with relocating two individuals, according to 1011Now.

UNL police put out a campus alert saying, “Fire at 2259 Y Street. Near Facility Maintenance Shops. Fire department on scene. Avoid area.” People were asked to avoid the area.

Photos and videos from the scene captured large flames and heavy smoke.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
