Mackayla ‘Kash' Paige: Real West Coast Baddies star fatally shot in downtown Oakland, suspect arrested

Television personality Mackayla "Kash" Paige, known for her appearance on Real West Coast Baddies, was killed in a shooting incident. She was 29-year-old.

Mackayla Kash Paige, a rising reality TV personality with ambitions in entertainment, was fatally shot in downtown Oakland at age 29.

The incident occurred in downtown Oakland, California, during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 11. An Oakland Police Department representative confirmed the death, as per USA TODAY.

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Police arrived at the scene on the 200 block of 14th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. in response to shooting reports. Upon arrival, officers found Paige suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency responders initiated resuscitation efforts before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An adult woman age has been taken into custody following the incident, according to police authorities, However, her name and motive behind the shooting remain undisclosed. The Homicide Section of the Oakland Police Department is actively pursuing the investigation.

Also Read: Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins relationship timeline: From Nashville meeting to saying ‘yes’

Who was Mackayla ‘Kash' Paige? All we know as tributes pour in

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{{^usCountry}} Paige gained recognition through her participation in digital reality television programs, notably The Young and the Reckless and Roommates. The streaming service Now That's TV released a memorial tribute acknowledging Kash as an integral member of their platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paige gained recognition through her participation in digital reality television programs, notably The Young and the Reckless and Roommates. The streaming service Now That's TV released a memorial tribute acknowledging Kash as an integral member of their platform. {{/usCountry}}

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"Though her time with us was far too short, her memory will live on," the network wrote.

Azima King, Paige's cousin, said that the family is navigating profound sorrow and frustration.

"Angry, that's all I feel right now," King stated, conveying sentiments of rage and shock.

King recalled her cousin as an inspiring personality who harbored aspirations of achieving prominence in the entertainment industry.

"She was lively, the life of the party, she wanted to have fun and wanted positive energy around her," King said. "She wanted to be somebody. She wanted to make it, she had big plans and dreams."

Shooting in San Francisco

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Paige's death occurred just over a week following another fatal shooting connected to the broader reality television entertainment industry in the Bay Area. On October 3, 47-year-old security guard Ulysses Tykee Davis, a father of six children, was fatally shot outside San Francisco's Warfield Theatre.

Prosecutors have filed murder charges against 32-year-old Shakia Vanderbilt in relation to Davis' death.