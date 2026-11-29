Multiple aftershocks were reported across Southern California on Saturday morning after a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck around 3.7 miles west-southwest off Manhattan Beach at 9:30pm ET.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach in California on Saturday morning. (File Photo) more less

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The data on the website of USGS shows that at least some instances of aftershocks were noted in the US after the strong quake off Manhattan Beach.

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Hermosa Beach saw significant aftershock activity, with four small quakes between magnitudes 2 and 4 registered by the USGS.

Shortly after the initial quake of 5.0 magnitude, Manhattan Beach was hit by aftershocks thrice. A 2.5 magnitude quake struck Somes Bar in California, followed by another in Nelchina, Alaska.

The strongest of the aftershocks was felt around 10:30pm PT around 3.7 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach. It recorded a magnitude of 3.7, according to USGS.

The emergency services office of California governor Gavin Newsom warned state residents of possible aftershocks. “Earthquakes are unpredictable, so be prepared for aftershocks," an alert shared in the department's X handle read. “Remember: Drop. Cover. Hold On,” it added.

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