Multiple aftershocks were reported across Southern California on Saturday morning after a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck around 3.7 miles west-southwest off Manhattan Beach at 9:30pm ET.
The data on the website of USGS shows that at least some instances of aftershocks were noted in the US after the strong quake off Manhattan Beach.
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Hermosa Beach saw significant aftershock activity, with four small quakes between magnitudes 2 and 4 registered by the USGS.
Shortly after the initial quake of 5.0 magnitude, Manhattan Beach was hit by aftershocks thrice. A 2.5 magnitude quake struck Somes Bar in California, followed by another in Nelchina, Alaska.
The strongest of the aftershocks was felt around 10:30pm PT around 3.7 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach. It recorded a magnitude of 3.7, according to USGS.
The emergency services office of California governor Gavin Newsom warned state residents of possible aftershocks. “Earthquakes are unpredictable, so be prepared for aftershocks," an alert shared in the department's X handle read. “Remember: Drop. Cover. Hold On,” it added.
This story is being updated.{{/usCountry}}
This story is being updated.{{/usCountry}}
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.