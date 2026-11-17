A methane-related explosion at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Los Angeles County, California sent four people to hospital on Monday afternoon. A hazardous materials response was warranted with authorities urging nearby residents to remain indoors as crews monitored air quality.

An explosion during drilling operations at Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Los Angeles, County, California triggered a hazardous materials response. (Representational) (Unsplash )

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The blast occurred around 4pm at the landfill in the 29200 block of Henry Mayo Drive in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said drilling operations caused a pipe to off-gas, resulting in smoke and a methane leak. Emergency crews responded as a hazmat incident. Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies issued public safety advisories for surrounding neighbourhoods.

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Four people were decontaminated at the scene and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities did not immediately disclose the severity of their injuries.

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What happened?

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{{^usCountry}} Firefighters arriving at the landfill found smoke rising from the site as emergency teams worked to identify the source of the gas release. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the incident involved a methane leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Firefighters arriving at the landfill found smoke rising from the site as emergency teams worked to identify the source of the gas release. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the incident involved a methane leak. {{/usCountry}}

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The City of Santa Clarita shared photographs showing a thick black plume rising above the landfill. Authorities advised people living in several surrounding zones to remain indoors, close windows and doors and avoid the area while crews assessed conditions.

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According to Patch.com, the advisory covered the CAS-VALVERDE-A, CAS-HASLEY, CAS-HILLCREST and CAS-CAMBRIDGE zones. Authorities also asked drivers to stay away to keep roads clear for emergency responders.

By about 5:25pm local time, the sheriff’s station said air monitoring results remained negative. No hazardous airborne contaminants had been detected beyond the immediate incident area, according to the publication. Officials continued monitoring conditions as a precaution.

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Scrutiny on Chiquita Canyon Landfill

The latest incident has intensified scrutiny of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, which has faced repeated complaints over odours, gas emissions and environmental concerns in recent years.

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Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the landfill, demanded a full explanation following Monday’s explosion.

“The families of Castaic and the surrounding communities have lived with the burden of this landfill for far too long,” Barger said in a statement. She added that officials must explain what happened, why safeguards failed and how similar incidents will be prevented.

She said, “I want answers, and I will not accept vague explanations. What happened at the site today, why it happened, and what safeguards failed are questions the operator and every responsible agency must answer fully and promptly.”