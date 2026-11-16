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Mexican journalist who reported on missing people found dead in Acapulco

MEXICO-CRIME/JOURNALIST:Mexican journalist who reported on missing people found dead in Acapulco

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 02:42:15 IST
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MEXICO CITY, - Mexican authorities said on Sunday they have launched a murder investigation over the death of journalist Eduardo Flores, who covered security, social issues and missing persons from the coastal city of Acapulco and whose killing would mark the latest in a series of attacks targeting reporters.

Mexican journalist who reported on missing people found dead in Acapulco
Mexican journalist who reported on missing people found dead in Acapulco

Mexico consistently ranks among the deadliest countries for reporters. London-based advocacy group Article 19 has documented 181 such cases since 2000 in the Latin American country, many of these concentrated in states with a strong presence of organized crime groups, including six in the first seven months of 2026.

These murders are rarely solved and last year, Reporters Without Borders ranked Mexico as the second-most dangerous place to work for journalists after Gaza. Flores' employer Enfoque Informativo said the body was found on Saturday night on the outskirts of Acapulco, a popular resort city in southern Guerrero state.

"This attack not only takes the life of a colleague, friend, and valuable human being; it constitutes a direct attack on freedom of expression," Enfoque Informativo said in a statement.

Guerrero's state prosecutors' office has opened a murder investigation, but it has not yet said how Flores was killed or confirmed any arrests.

Flores' death follows that of Roxana Guzman, who directed a Veracruz crime news ​outlet, Pulso Informativo del Sureste. A video she recorded of masked men breaking down her front door before her abduction on June 2 was widely shared on social media. Her remains were found a month later.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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