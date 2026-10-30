Republican Congressman Mike Lawler is seeking re-election for a third term in New York’s 17th Congressional District in the 2026 midterm elections. Describing himself as “a bipartisan leader who brings people together,” Lawler has made border security, tax cuts, and public safety central to his campaign. Nominated by both the Republican Party and New York’s Conservative Party, Lawler is set to face Democratic nominee Cait Conley.

Lawler served in the New York State Assembly before entering Congress in 2023. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Lawler entered Congress in January 2023 after defeating Democratic incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022. Before his election to the House, he represented New York’s 97th Assembly District from 2021 to 2022 and served as a deputy town supervisor of Orangetown. He also worked in Republican Party politics in New York. In Congress, Lawler serves on the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees, working on issues involving the economy, financial regulation, and international relations.

Inside Lawler’s background, education, and personal life

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Born on September 9, 1986, in Suffern, New York, Michael Vincent Lawler grew up in Rockland County, in the Hudson Valley. He attended Suffern High School and later graduated from Manhattan College in 2009 with a degree in business administration and double majors in accounting and finance. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class. Before entering politics, he also founded a government affairs and communications firm.

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Deep Dive Who is Mike Lawler running against in New York’s 17th Congressional District in 2026? Lawler, the Republican incumbent seeking a third term, is running against Democratic nominee Cait Conley. He is also nominated by New York’s Conservative Party. What are Mike Lawler’s main campaign priorities for the 2026 midterms? Lawler has emphasized border security, tax cuts, economic growth and public safety. His campaign also highlights his work on education affordability and energy costs. What does Mike Lawler’s Dignity Act propose? The bipartisan bill aims to strengthen border security and physical barriers while creating a seven-year program for eligible immigrants to receive temporary legal status.

{{^usCountry}} Lawler is married to Doina, who was born in Moldova and later became a US citizen. They live in Pearl River, New York, with their two daughters, Julianna and Elizabeth. Lawler, who is of Irish and Italian descent, has frequently highlighted the influence of his family and his late father on his path to public service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lawler is married to Doina, who was born in Moldova and later became a US citizen. They live in Pearl River, New York, with their two daughters, Julianna and Elizabeth. Lawler, who is of Irish and Italian descent, has frequently highlighted the influence of his family and his late father on his path to public service. {{/usCountry}}

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Lawler’s political positions and key issues

According to his campaign website, Lawler opposes a federal ban on abortion, stating that he would “never force a rape victim or woman facing a serious health issue to continue a pregnancy against their will”. He also supports access to contraception and in vitro fertilization (IVF), along with the introduction of the IVF Access and Affordability Act, which proposes federal tax credits to help families cover fertility treatment costs. Moreover, he believes parental notification is necessary when a minor seeks an abortion.

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In addition, Lawler advocates for a strong US military and closer cooperation with American allies. He has backed US assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia, describing the conflict as Vladimir Putin’s “illegal invasion”. He also introduced the Indo-Pacific Treaty Alliance Act, which aims to “deter aggression by communist China and North Korea”. Apart from national defence, he has worked to make education more affordable.

He introduced the Affordable Loans for Students Act, which proposes reducing student loan interest rates to 2%. His other proposals include tax relief for families paying school expenses and for teachers purchasing classroom supplies.

Lawler’s views on border security and economic policies

Lawler supports stricter border enforcement, along with changes to the legal immigration system. He co-sponsored the bipartisan Dignity Act, which aims to increase border security, strengthen physical barriers, and create a seven-year programme offering eligible immigrants temporary legal status. Lawler has opposed policies that restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. He also voted for the Laken Riley Act, which requires federal immigration authorities to detain immigrants charged with certain crimes.

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Additionally, Lawler has described tariffs as an “effective negotiating tool” that can help secure fair terms for American businesses. However, he has also raised concerns about prolonged trade conflicts that could increase costs for local families. Moreover, he supports reducing regulations on workers, arguing that these measures can encourage companies to expand and hire more workers.

Lawler continues to support the expansion of natural gas infrastructure. He backed the construction of the Constitution Pipeline, which was intended to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York. Lawler argues that the project aims to lower electricity and home heating costs across the Northeast. On October 19, 2026, the US Department of Energy announced an investment of $42 million in the project, emphasising the need to strengthen energy infrastructure and reduce costs for New Yorkers.

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Lawler’s stances on the Iran conflict and AI

Lawler supports imposing strict sanctions on Iran to restrict its oil trade and limit the revenue it generates from energy exports. He introduced the Enhanced Iran Sanctions Act, which targets Iran’s illicit oil trade and efforts to sell petroleum through foreign intermediaries. These measures seek to increase pressure on Iran by targeting its oil exports and the companies involved in facilitating them. Lawler has argued that restricting these revenue sources is important to limit Iran’s ability to fund its nuclear programme and support regional allies. He has also expressed support for Iranians fighting against their country’s regime for freedom.

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Beyond the Iran conflict, Lawler has pushed for safeguards to ensure artificial intelligence is used safely without slowing technological progress. In September 2026, he introduced the bipartisan Stop Rogue AI Act with Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The bill would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop standards for identifying, monitoring, and controlling AI agents that can act autonomously.

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Controversies and conflicts

In October 2024, photos showing Lawler wearing blackface and dressing up as Michael Jackson at a college Halloween party in 2006 went viral. Many people condemned the photos, calling them “racist” and “degrading”. Lawler apologised, saying the costume was intended as a tribute to the singer and that he understood why people were offended. In August 2026, he faced renewed criticism after posting a photo of himself wearing the same red leather jacket to mark Michael Jackson’s birthday.

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Lawler also made headlines following a confrontation with William Paul, the son of Republican Senator Rand Paul. William Paul confronted Lawler at a bar in Washington, DC, and made antisemitic remarks after mistaking him for being Jewish. Lawler said Paul made hurtful and derogatory comments about Jewish and gay people. William Paul later apologised, saying he had consumed too much alcohol and that his remarks did not reflect who he was.

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Moreover, in July 2026, Lawler revealed that he had been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2012. He admitted that he had made the mistake of driving home and later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Lawler said he regretted his decision and had spoken to students about the dangers of drunk driving.

Lawler’s net worth and more

According to Finbold, Mike Lawler’s estimated net worth ranged from -473,988to-35,001 as of December 2025. The figures are negative because his reported liabilities exceed his reported assets, suggesting that he may have more debt than assets.

As Lawler seeks re-election in the 2026 midterm elections, his campaign is focused on border security, economic growth, tax cuts, and public safety. His record in Congress and his stance on key issues will be central to the race as he faces Democratic nominee Cait Conley in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

-By Tanisha Sharma