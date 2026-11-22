Multiple people were shot at a large party in Strathmore, California, on Saturday evening, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) confirmed. Authorities are working to determine the number of victims and identify those responsible.
After receiving reports of gunfire at a large gathering, deputies were dispatched shortly before 7:40pm local time on November 21 to the 20000 block of Road 256.
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According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, more than 100 people were attending a private concert when the shooting started, ABC Fresno reported.
When deputies arrived, they found that several people had been struck by gunfire. Ambulances transported multiple victims to nearby hospitals.
The sheriff’s office has not announced any arrests or identified a suspect.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.
The sheriff’s office asked witnesses or anyone with relevant information to call 559-733-6218 as detectives work to establish what happened before and during the shooting.
Also read: Five year-old boy critically injured after child gets hold of unsecured gun at home in Detroit
Multiple people shot{{/usCountry}}
Also read: Five year-old boy critically injured after child gets hold of unsecured gun at home in Detroit
Multiple people shot{{/usCountry}}
According to ABC Fresno, nine people have been shot and hospitalised after the shooting. Authorities have told the publication that two victims are in critical condition. One of the two critical victim was airlifted to the hospital.
According to authorities, the incident seems to be connected to gangs. As the investigation continues, deputies are expected to remain on the scene through the night.
For the time being, the community is asked to stay away from the area.
This is developing story.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.