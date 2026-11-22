Multiple people were shot at a large party in Strathmore, California, on Saturday evening, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) confirmed. Authorities are working to determine the number of victims and identify those responsible.

Authorities have confirmed multiple victims after a shooting at a large gathering in Strathmore. (Unsplash) more less

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After receiving reports of gunfire at a large gathering, deputies were dispatched shortly before 7:40pm local time on November 21 to the 20000 block of Road 256.

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According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, more than 100 people were attending a private concert when the shooting started, ABC Fresno reported.

When deputies arrived, they found that several people had been struck by gunfire. Ambulances transported multiple victims to nearby hospitals.

The sheriff’s office has not announced any arrests or identified a suspect.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

The sheriff’s office asked witnesses or anyone with relevant information to call 559-733-6218 as detectives work to establish what happened before and during the shooting.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Five year-old boy critically injured after child gets hold of unsecured gun at home in Detroit Multiple people shot {{/usCountry}}

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According to ABC Fresno, nine people have been shot and hospitalised after the shooting. Authorities have told the publication that two victims are in critical condition. One of the two critical victim was airlifted to the hospital.

According to authorities, the incident seems to be connected to gangs. As the investigation continues, deputies are expected to remain on the scene through the night.

For the time being, the community is asked to stay away from the area.

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