Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives ‘really great’ update as neighbors issue blunt message for perpetrator: ‘Your mom would be…’

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is overseeing the inquiry into the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie, said on Friday that the task force assigned to the case is making headway nearly 100 days after her disappearance from her residence in the Catalina Foothills. Nancy Guthrie case: Flowers and poignant messages for Nancy Guthrie placed outside her home ahead of Mother's Day, urging her abductor to return her or provide information to the family. (via REUTERS)

When asked by Fox News Digital if officials are closer to solving the Nancy Guthrie case nearly 100 days, Sheriff responded, “We are.”

Nanos nodded in agreement, stating that the developments are "really great" as he entered his white Corvette. He chose not to provide further details.

Recently, a private forensic laboratory in Florida forwarded a hair sample to the FBI for more sophisticated analysis.

Experts have informed Fox News Digital that the hair could serve purposes in investigative or forensic genetic genealogy if it does not correspond with anyone known to have been present in Guthrie's residence, potentially guiding a task force of county detectives and FBI agents towards identifying a suspect.

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Nancy Guthrie's neighbors target preparators ahead of Mother's Day On Friday, May 8, reporter Michael Ruiz from Fox News Digital posted a clip and images on X, showing flowers and signs placed outside Nancy's residence. The update featured a poster that conveyed a direct message to the person accountable for her disappearance.

“🎗️🎗️🎗️Someone placed this Mother’s Day message outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, addressed to her abductor,” Ruiz stated in the post.

The sign said, “Your mom would be ashamed if she knew what you did. So before you take her flowers on Mother’s Day, TAKE NANCY HOME, or tell the family where she is…”

“Let Nancy come home. It’s never too late to do the right thing. God is watching you,” read a different poster, which was placed near an artwork, a teddy bear, and flowers.