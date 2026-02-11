Nancy Guthrie case: Where are the Catalina Foothills and why FBI is searching it amid Bitcoin note

“This morning, numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” the FBI said.

The search comes on the 11th day since the NBC's Today show host went missing on Sunday, January 31, from her home. The search comes amid a note received by the entertainment news outlet, TMZ. The sender demanded 1 Bitcoin (worth around $66,000, as of Wednesday) to be transferred to a wallet in exchange of information on the purported suspect.

On Wednesday morning, the FBI's office in Phoenix , Arizona, issued a statement saying that they are conducting an "extensive search" of the Catalina Foothills near Nancy Guthrie's home just outside Tucson.

Where Are The Catalina Foothills? The Catalina Foothills are a suburban area north and northeast of Tucson, Arizona, along the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains. It includes upscale neighborhoods and winding mountain roads. Nancy Guthrie's house is within a few miles of the Catalina, as reports say she lived just outside Tucson.

Day 11 Search For Nancy Guthrie: What To Know The search for Nancy Guthrie entered its 11th day on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the FBI released a photo of a person of interest captured in the door security footage of Nancy Guthrie on the night she disappeared.

In the photo, a masked man could be seen with a revolver placed in the holster. The photo sparked links to Annie Guthrie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, as well as his former bandmate, Dominic Evans. But those links remain unconfirmed. As of now, authorities have not named a suspect, beyond the photos released.

However, later on Tuesday, one individual was taken into custody for questioning and was later released. So far, investigators have not been able to make any headway in the case.