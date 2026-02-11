How much is 1 Bitcoin in USD? Nancy Guthrie case gets fresh twist with new note: ‘time is more…’

The missing case of Nancy Guthrie took a fresh turn on Wednesday, the 11th day of the search for the 84-year-old, after news outlet TMZ got a note asking for 1 Bitcoin in exchange for information on the suspect. The photo of Nancy Guthrie's missing poster seen on a phone. (Getty Images)

This is the third note received in the case. Earlier, the deadlines for the two ransom notes, one demanding $6 million in Bitcoin, fell through as leads as the senders could not provide proof of life. The Guthrie family had made a video agreeing to pay the amount in exchange for proof of life.

The new note is not a ransom note like the earlier two. Here, the sender has asked for 1 Bitcoin to be transferred to a wallet in exchange for purported information on the suspect who is behind the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

“If they want the name of the individual involved, then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet,” the note read, per TMZ. "Time is more than relevant.”

The police have not confirmed the authenticity of the note. The Guthrie family has also not released any response to the note, as of yet. However, the new ransom note has sparked interest in the how much 1 Bitcoin costs in US Dollars.

How Much Does 1 Bitcoin Cost? The cost of 1 Bitcoin is roughly $66,300 USD, as of February 11, Wednesday. Notably, the price of Bitcoin fell by 3.64% (roughly $2,400) on Wednesday (February 11), continuing its steady fall of over 45% since August 2025. As early as October 2025, the price of 1 Bitcoin was around $1,23,000 USD.

Latest On Person Of Interest Photos The new note comes as a fresh twist in the case after the FBI released photos of the potential person of interest on Tuesday. The photos were retrieved from the door security camera of Nancy Guthrie's home near Tucson in Arizona.

Earlier on Wednesday, Carlos Palazuelos, a resident of Rio Rico in Arizona, was detained for questioning and later released by the FBI. Though the FBI did not reveal Palazuelos's nationality or any other details about him. But some social media posts claimed that he is a "DoorDash driver."