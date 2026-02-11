Third Nancy Guthrie ransom note received, sender ready to ‘name person involved’ in exchange of…

A new letter concerning the perplexing Nancy Guthrie case has been dispatched to TMZ, allegedly containing a request for one bitcoin in return for details regarding the kidnapper of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who is the host of the “Today” show. In the Nancy Guthrie case, a letter has been sent to TMZ, asking for one bitcoin in exchange for the identity of Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s kidnapper. The letter reportedly includes a bitcoin address and is valued at $66,000. (AP)

According to TMZ, the payment of $66,000 would be in return for the identity of the person involved. However, authorities are yet to give a confirmation regarding the third ransom note.

The letter, which is the third purported note dispatched since Nancy was last seen on January 31, included information regarding an operational bitcoin address, as stated by TMZ host Harvey Levin during his appearance on Fox News' "America Newsroom" on Wednesday.

“They said they want one Bitcoin sent to a Bitcoin address that we have confirmed is active. It’s a real Bitcoin address, and as they put it, time is more than relevant,” Levin stated. “So we have no idea whether this is real or not. But they are making a demand.”

Bitcoin account linked to Nancy Guthrie's ransom receives money This comes after it was reported that the Bitcoin account linked to Nancy's ransom started seeing activity on Tuesday (February 10), just one day after the reported deadline for the payment had elapsed, according to the New York Post.

Approximately $152 worth of the cryptocurrency was visible in the account's public logs, which can be accessed following a single transaction, corresponding to a deposit of .0022 bitcoin. The origin of the funds remains uncertain, as anyone who received a copy of the ransom note could potentially transfer money to it.

The transaction was said to have occurred at around 4:00 p.m. PT, as reported by TMZ founder Harvey Levin to FOX News' Sean Hannity.

There are reasons that I have been careful with my words and it obviously has to do with sourcing and I am just not at liberty to talk about amounts right now,” stated Levin, who reviewed the initial ransom note from Guthrie's alleged abductors. “This is a complicated case and we gave our word on something and we’re gonna stick by that,” he said.

The people believed to be involved in the kidnapping of Nancy reportedly ceased communication with her family following the expiration of a $6 million ransom deadline on Monday (February 9),NY Post reported, citing the FBI. The ransom deadline lapsed at 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday, and there is no indication that it has been paid, nor is there any evidence that Guthrie is still alive as of Tuesday morning.