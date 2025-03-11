Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NASA slashing workforce, eliminates key offices after Donald Trump's executive order

ANI |
Mar 11, 2025 02:13 PM IST

In an email sent to NASA employees, acting administrator Janet Petro acknowledged the challenging nature of these change.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has initiated a workforce reduction, leading to the closure of several key offices, including the Office of the Chief Scientist and the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy.

In the email, NASA acknowledged the contributions of the employees impacted by these closures. (Representational Image)
In the email, NASA acknowledged the contributions of the employees impacted by these closures. (Representational Image)

The decision, outlined in an internal email viewed by ANI, aligns with an executive order issued by President Trump aimed at streamlining federal agencies. The agency's restructuring efforts are being carried out in coordination with the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In an email sent to NASA employees, acting administrator Janet Petro acknowledged the challenging nature of these changes but described them as necessary to align with administration priorities while maintaining operational efficiency.

She noted that all federal agencies had been directed to submit plans for reductions in force (RIF) and restructuring, with NASA actively working alongside OPM to ensure compliance. While recognising the difficulties ahead, Petro emphasised that the process would be approached thoughtfully, balancing statutory responsibilities with the goal of delivering an effective and efficient agency for the American public.

As part of this phased reduction, NASA officially began implementing workforce adjustments today, ahead of the agency's broader reorganisation plan. The changes include the closure of the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, the Office of the Chief Scientist, and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility branch within the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity. These offices have played critical roles in shaping NASA's policies and scientific initiatives, and their elimination marks a significant shift in the agency's structure.

In the email, Petro acknowledged the contributions of the employees impacted by these closures, recognising their role in advancing NASA's goals in recent years. She expressed gratitude for their dedication and assured them that the agency remains committed to providing support during the transition.

While details of the reorganisation are still being finalised, she reiterated NASA's intention to maintain transparency throughout the process. Employees affected by the reductions have been encouraged to utilise available resources, including the Employee Assistance Program, as they navigate the changes.

In her message, Petro recognised the uncertainty such a transition may bring, urging employees to remain resilient and support one another.

She reaffirmed NASA's dedication to its core mission and its workforce, emphasising that despite the challenges, the agency's strength lies in its shared commitment to exploration and innovation.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On