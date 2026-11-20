Nov 19 - The Dutch government summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands on Thursday, after the Dutch embassy in Kyiv suffered minor damage when a projectile landed near the building.

Netherlands summons Russian ambassador as Kyiv embassy hit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

• Dutch Foreign minister Tom Berendsen said a projectile had struck behind the Dutch embassy in Kyiv on Thursday afternoon. No-one was injured

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

• Berendsen told Dutch broadcaster RTL the incident was "unacceptable" and reason to summon Russia's ambassador in The Hague

• The Austrian embassy in Kyiv was also hit, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said, but no staff were harmed

• Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Sweden would summon the Russian ambassador in the Nordic country over an explosion near its embassy in Kyiv

• The Russian embassy in the Netherlands had said on Thursday it was becoming "increasingly difficult to regard the Netherlands as a mere bystander" in the war in Ukraine

• "Through its actions, The Hague is consistently deepening its involvement in the conflict, contributing to its prolongation and further escalation," the embassy said

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} • Earlier this week, Netherlands-based defence company Destinus said its missiles were the only foreign-made weapons used in Ukraine's attack on Tuesday on ​the Crimean Bridge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Earlier this week, Netherlands-based defence company Destinus said its missiles were the only foreign-made weapons used in Ukraine's attack on Tuesday on ​the Crimean Bridge {{/usCountry}}

Read More

• Dutch newspaper NRC on Thursday reported that Destinus employees had been active in Ukraine, where it said they had tested the company's drones on Russian targets

• In a response, Destinus said its staff had only supported the Ukrainian military in line with contracts

• It was unclear whether there was any relation between the incident in Kyiv and the reports about Destinus

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.