Thanksgiving Day on the East Coast was spoiled by a nor'easter as the coastal areas in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, parts of Washington, and eastern Florida saw significant flooding.

A commuter ferry travels down the Hudson River, seen from Weehawken, New Jersey on November 26. (Representational) (AFP) more less

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New Jersey, in particular, saw significant coastal flooding, with major towns submerged. The National Weather Service placed Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal

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Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington in New Jersey under a flood warning till 3pm ET. Water levels up to three feet above ground level are expected in low-lying areas.

Deep Dive Why did the Thanksgiving nor’easter cause severe flooding along the New Jersey coast? Strong winds pushed seawater toward the shore as unusually high tides raised water levels. The combination increased the risk of coastal flooding in low-lying areas. Which New Jersey towns flooded during the Thanksgiving nor’easter? Flooding submerged streets in Stone Harbor, Ocean City and Port Norris. Water also entered some homes, stores and other residential and commercial areas. Should residents in flood-prone parts of New Jersey evacuate during the storm? Atlantic City officials urged residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate voluntarily before the storm. The mayor warned that homes flooded during September’s storm could flood again.

By 1pm ET, however, the impact of the rising water levels became evident as several towns went underwater. Stone Harbor in Cape May County saw water flooding key streets starting at noon.

Videos from Stone Harbor showed streets and sidewalks submerged. Water entered the stores and homes in low-lying areas.

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{{^usCountry}} In Ocean City, on the other side of Cape May County, a video surfaced of two individuals struggling to find their way through the road amid waist-high water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ocean City, on the other side of Cape May County, a video surfaced of two individuals struggling to find their way through the road amid waist-high water. {{/usCountry}}

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Cumberland County also saw flooding, with water levels rising significantly in Port Norris. The streets were submerged, with water entering residential and commercial areas.

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This story is being updated.