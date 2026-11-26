Thanksgiving Day on the East Coast was spoiled by a nor'easter as the coastal areas in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, parts of Washington, and eastern Florida saw significant flooding.
New Jersey, in particular, saw significant coastal flooding, with major towns submerged. The National Weather Service placed Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal
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Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington in New Jersey under a flood warning till 3pm ET. Water levels up to three feet above ground level are expected in low-lying areas.
Deep Dive
Why did the Thanksgiving nor’easter cause severe flooding along the New Jersey coast?
Which New Jersey towns flooded during the Thanksgiving nor’easter?
Should residents in flood-prone parts of New Jersey evacuate during the storm?
By 1pm ET, however, the impact of the rising water levels became evident as several towns went underwater. Stone Harbor in Cape May County saw water flooding key streets starting at noon.
Videos from Stone Harbor showed streets and sidewalks submerged. Water entered the stores and homes in low-lying areas.
In Ocean City, on the other side of Cape May County, a video surfaced of two individuals struggling to find their way through the road amid waist-high water.{{/usCountry}}
In Ocean City, on the other side of Cape May County, a video surfaced of two individuals struggling to find their way through the road amid waist-high water.{{/usCountry}}
Cumberland County also saw flooding, with water levels rising significantly in Port Norris. The streets were submerged, with water entering residential and commercial areas.
This story is being updated.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.