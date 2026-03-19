Nigerian soldiers Wednesday killed 80 jihadists who planned to attack a military position in conflict-battered Borno state, two days after multiple suicide bomber attacks in the state capital, the military said. Nigerian troops kill 80 jihadists in northeast: military

Fighters from Boko Haram and the rival Islamic State West Africa Province group have ramped up attacks on military and civilian targets as Africa's most populous country grapples with a long-running insurgency.

The military said it had "successfully" repelled a coordinated overnight attack by insurgents of unclear affiliation, on its positions in Mallam Fatori, near the Niger border.

"The terrorists, who advanced in large numbers on foot and deployed armed drones in a desperate bid to breach the defences of locations of troops," said army spokesman Sani Uba in a statement.

The military engaged the attackers "no fewer than 80 terrorists" were killed, including what the military said are three high-profile terrorist commanders.

The Nigerian air force was "complemented by rapid strike passes from allied Nigerien air assets", said Uba.

Earlier the army gave a toll of 60.

Four soldiers wounded during the operation, army spokesman said.

The military shared images of dozens of bodies lined up on the ground with its statement posted on X.

It said, "terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram/ISW" were moving on foot and were "supported by multiple armed drones".

News of the attack, which occurred shortly after midnight, came as the country's defence chiefs visited Maiduguri following Monday's triple suicide bombing in the city which killed 23 people.

ISW staged four assaults on military installations in Borno overnight Sunday to Monday, the army said.

Jihadist violence has slowed from its peak in around 2015 but Boko Haram and ISW have recently stepped up attacks in northeastern Nigeria in their campaign to establish a caliphate.

Wednesday's "failed attack" came as the country's vice president, defence and security chiefs travelled to Maiduguri in the aftermath of Monday suicide attacks.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, said their visit was "to ensure that in future, this will not repeat itself".

"We cannot defeat these threats alone. The support and alertness of the local population are crucial in safeguarding lives and maintaining peace," he added.

The insurgency which started in 2009 has killed more than 40,000 and displaced around two million, according to the United Nations.

Last month, the United States began deploying 200 troops to Nigeria to provide technical and training support to soldiers in fighting jihadist groups.

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