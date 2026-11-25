Alice Huang, the Chinese tech executive who had an affair with the Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, was not directed by Beijing to spy on him, US officials told congressional staffers on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported. The briefing came a day after Jensen was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO, the publication said.

As per US intelligence officials, Alice Huang was in contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 to this year. (AFP Photo/CTI via AFPTV) more less

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People familiar with the discussion revealed to WSJ that officials told Congress staffers that there was no evidence establishing that Alice was recruited by Chinese intelligence agencies to infiltrate Nvidia. Instead, the available evidence suggested that her relationship with Jensen may have been romantic, the report said, citing US officials.

Alice was in touch with Chinese spy agency: Officials

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The officials also said that China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), the country's principal intelligence agency, had approached Alice and sought information from her, citing Chinese laws that can compel individuals to cooperate with the country's intelligence services. She remained in contact with the agency during her affair with Jensen, they said. However, US officials have no indication that she passed any significant intelligence to the Chinese spy agency.

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{{^usCountry}} Some US officials maintain that sharing any information with Chinese intelligence comes under spying, regardless of the circumstances. Others, however, said her links to the agency were more circumstantial, pointing out that Chinese business leaders are often compelled to maintain contact with the country's national security apparatus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some US officials maintain that sharing any information with Chinese intelligence comes under spying, regardless of the circumstances. Others, however, said her links to the agency were more circumstantial, pointing out that Chinese business leaders are often compelled to maintain contact with the country's national security apparatus. {{/usCountry}}

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US intelligence agencies are continuing to investigate whether the affair had any influence on the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips into China in violation of US export controls, said the report. At the same time, Nvidia's board is also continuing its investigation into the matter and was urged to do so by Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence.

In the briefing, attended by Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency, the name of Kang Wei was also discussed. Many people who know both Alice and Kang have allegedly called them husband and wife. The officials said that he was a MSS asset and was often in touch with the Chinese intelligence service.

Jensen quit over extra-marital affair controversy but made a comeback

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Jensen was reinstated as CEO, 11 days after he had stepped down in connection with allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice, a suspected Chinese spy.

The row began with Jensen's admission to an affair with Alice, prompting questions over national security risks. Later, it was reported that Huang allegedly had multiple extramarital relationships, including with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care.