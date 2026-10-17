Norte Fire burns homes in San Clemente; Via La Mirada in San Juan Capistrano among hardest-hit areas as evacuations continue

The Norte Fire has grown to 465 acres since breaking out on Friday morning, destroying several homes in the San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente areas of California. Photos and videos shared by residents on social media showed buildings engulfed in flames. Evacuation orders are in place, and several more structures are threatened by the fast-moving blaze.

Norte Fire burns homes in San Clemente, California. (Representational Image/ REUTERS)

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Evacuation orders issued

Evacuation orders are in effect for Zones SJC04, SJC05, SJC10, SCL12 and SCL13, according to the Orange County evacuation map.

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Deep Dive How large is the Norte Fire, and which areas have been affected? The Norte Fire had grown to 465 acres and destroyed several homes in the San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente areas. Via La Mirada and nearby streets were among the hardest-hit areas. Which areas are under evacuation orders for the Norte Fire? Evacuation orders are in effect for zones SJC04, SJC05, SJC10, SCL12 and SCL13. Evacuations were also requested for streets off Camino Las Ramblas toward Interstate 5 and the San Juan dump. Where can Norte Fire evacuees find shelter, and which schools are dismissing students early? Evacuees can go to the San Juan Capistrano Community Center at 25925 Camino del Avion or the San Clemente Community Center at 100 Calle Seville. Nine Capistrano Unified schools were dismissing students early, including San Clemente High School and San Juan Hills High School.

Evacuations have also been requested for all streets off Camino Las Ramblas down to Interstate 5 and around to the San Juan dump, according to radio traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} A hard road closure has been requested on Interstate 5, from San Juan Creek Road to Camino De Los Mares. Homes threatened {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A hard road closure has been requested on Interstate 5, from San Juan Creek Road to Camino De Los Mares. Homes threatened {{/usCountry}}

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Several structures are reportedly affected near Via La Mirada and Calle Esperanza. Fire crews are also responding to reports of threatened structures near Avenida California and Paseo Aliso.

Homes near Avenida Calita, Via La Mirada and Via De Agua in San Juan Capistrano are also reportedly being impacted by the fire.

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Also Read: California wildfires: Power cuts hit thousands as Malibu blaze fuels evacuation concerns

Evacuation shelters

Residents who have been evacuated can seek shelter at the following locations:

San Juan Capistrano Community Center: 25925 Camino del Avion, San Juan Capistrano.

San Clemente Community Center: 100 Calle Seville, San Clemente.

The Orange County Fire Authority urged residents under evacuation orders to leave immediately.

“If you are under an evacuation order, leave now,” the agency said in a post on X.

Also Read: Huge Plumes Of Smoke Rise As Wildfire Hits Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base

Schools dismiss students early

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Nine Capistrano Unified School District schools are dismissing students early on Friday.

The affected schools are:

Bernice Ayer Middle School

Clarence Lobo Elementary School

Concordia Elementary School

Harold Ambuehl Elementary School

San Clemente High School

San Juan Hills High School

Shorecliffs Middle School

Truman Benedict Elementary School

Vista Del Mar

Parents and guardians of elementary school students have been asked to go directly to their children's schools for pickup.

At secondary schools, families can pick up students or authorize their release by responding to school communications.