Kim Jong Un said North Korea would strive to achieve "power and capability" to ensure its security and peace but would not pursue supremacy, state media reported on Monday.

North Korea's Kim says country seeks security, not supremacy more less

Kim made the remarks at a ceremony to receive credentials from newly appointed ambassadors including Russia's in a rare departure from protocol, as the task has traditionally been performed by a senior official rather than Kim himself.

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The ceremony followed Kim's snubbing of US President Donald Trump's overtures last week during Trump's visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump left Asia late Thursday after a landmark trilateral summit with the Chinese and Russian presidents, without meeting Kim, as Trump had suggested he might.

"The world is now witnessing an unstable security crisis and political and economic chaos round the globe," Kim said at the event, according to the official Korean Central News Agency, without elaborating.

"The present international situation is bringing about a significant change in our understanding of national sovereignty and security," he said.

Pyongyang's diplomatic goal is to "expand and develop foreign relations under the ideals of independence, peace and friendship on the principle of defending the national sovereignty and security", he added.

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{{^usCountry}} "The DPRK neither pursues supremacy nor expansion," he said, using the initials of the North's official name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The DPRK neither pursues supremacy nor expansion," he said, using the initials of the North's official name. {{/usCountry}}

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Photos released by KCNA showed Kim dressed in a formal suit and necktie receiving credentials, with Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui standing beside him. They also showed Kim delivering remarks and posing for photographs with each diplomat.

Kim and Trump's previous summits during the US president's first term sought to curb Pyongyang's nuclear programme but yielded no concrete deal.

Despite years of UN sanctions, the North has pressed ahead with its nuclear programme, enshrining its nuclear status in law and declaring its arsenal permanent and irreversible.

It has also cemented its ties with Russia by deploying troops to aid Moscow's war effort against Ukraine.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.