SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Five people have been arrested in North Macedonia in connection with an alleged Iran-linked assassination plot in neighboring Greece, officials said Tuesday.

North Macedonia arrests 5 over foiled terror plot in Greece linked to Iranian wanted by FBI

Bojan Hristovski, director of North Macedonia’s Agency for National Security , said the suspects are all Macedonian nationals, and a sixth person remained at large.

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“This concerns the dismantling of an Iranian proxy network involved in planning a terrorist attack,” Hristovski said.

Hristovski named one of the suspected Iranian recruiters as Naji Sharifi Zindashti, who is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for his alleged role in a criminal network that targeted Iranian dissidents and activists abroad.

Hristovski did not give details of the alleged target in Greece.

“The network operating in Macedonia consisted of individuals embedded in criminal organizations within the country,” he said. “Acting on direct instructions from an Iranian national, they undertook preparatory and logistical activities for a terrorist act — an assassination targeting a previously identified individual located in Greece.”

A report by public television in Greece said that a business executive from an Israeli company in Athens had been the target of the assassination plot.

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{{^usCountry}} Greek authorities did not comment on the arrests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greek authorities did not comment on the arrests. {{/usCountry}}

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European governments are on heightened alert following a growing number of incidents blamed on Iran or Iran-linked networks, including sabotage plots and cyberattacks. These include a suspected plot to attack a U.S.-run military air base in England last month and a cyberattack on supermarket refrigerators in France.

Aleksandar Janev, head of the Interior Ministry’s Bureau of Public Security, said the suspects ranged in age from 22 to 73. The arrests followed an investigation lasting more than nine months.

Authorities seized phones, computers, USB storage devices, notebooks containing contact information, a sketch marking a specific location, and firearms and ammunition, Janev said. Some weapons and ammunition were held without the required permits, he said, adding that the seized items would undergo forensic examination.

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Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday’s announcement.

Gatopoulos reported from Athens, Greece

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