'Not worried about that': Pete Hegseth brushes off concerns over possible impeachment

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday played down the risks of an impeachment push against him and said he was ready to defend his record at the Pentagon.

Pete Hegseth played down the risks of an impeachment push against him. (via REUTERS)

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"We're not worried about that," Hegseth said, when asked if he had enough Republican support to defeat articles of impeachment.

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Hegseth's remarks came as Republican Representative Thomas Massie is attempting to force a vote on articles of impeachment against Hegseth in the House of Representatives.